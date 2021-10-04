Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / New travel rules begin today - what are they and how do they impact cruise holidays?
New travel rules begin today - what are they and how do they impact cruise holidays?

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Travel rules have been updated today as promised by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in his overhaul of the traffic light system last month. What are the new rules?

Holidays have been simplified under the new tranche of rules that come into force today.

The green list and amber list have been slashed - leaving only a red list consisting of 54 countries.

"If you live in England, you should not travel to countries or territories on the red list," explains the Government.

However, travel to previously green and amber list nations - including such popular holiday destinations as France, Spain, Greece and Italy - is now much easier for those who have been vaccinated.

What are the new travel rules?

Travel rules for fully vaccinated travellers

The Department of Transport details: "Fully vaccinated means that you have had a complete course of an approved vaccine at least 14 days before you arrive in England. The day you had your final dose does not count as one of the 14 days."

If you have been fully jabbed, and you've visited a non-red list country, before you return to England you must book and pay for a day two COVID-19 test and complete a passenger locator form 48 hours before you return.

- READ MORE: Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? -

Jetsetters need to take the Covid test on or before day two after they come back.

The following proof of vaccination is accepted: NHS COVID Pass for England and Wales, NHS Scotland COVID Status app, COVIDCert NI in Northern Ireland and paper certificates.

Covid test
Holidays: before you return to England you must book and pay for a day two COVID-19 test if fully jabbed. Credit: Shutterstock

Travel rules for unvaccinated travellers

Before you return to England from a non-red list country you must take a COVID-19 test three days in advance, book and pay for day two and day eight COVID-19 tests, and complete a passenger locator form.

When you arrive back in the UK you'll need to quarantine at home or the place you are staying for 10 days - but you may be able to end self-isolation earlier if you pay for a private COVID-19 test through the Test to Release scheme.

You'll also need to take your Covid tests on or before day two and on or after day eight.

Woman quarantining
Holidays: Unvaccinated travellers will need to quarantine at home for 10 days. Credit: Shutterstock

What are the rules for red list counties?

When you return to England you must quarantine in a managed hotel and take two COVID-19 tests, even if you are fully vaccinated.

However, swathes of countries are set to come off the extensive red list in the coming days.

- READ MORE: P&O Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? -

South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Cape Verde and Indonesia are all expected to be slashed for the list in time for the October half-term holiday, reported the Sunday Telegraph.

The following countries are currently on the red list:

Afghanistan

Angola

Argentina

Bolivia

Botswana

Brazil

Burundi

Cape Verde

Chile

Colombia

Congo (Democratic Republic)

Costa Rica

Cuba

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Eritrea

Eswatini

Ethiopia

French Guiana

Georgia

Guyana

Haiti

Indonesia

Lesotho

Malawi

Mayotte

Mexico

Mongolia

Montenegro

Mozambique

Myanmar

Namibia

Nepal

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Philippines

Réunion

Rwanda

Seychelles

Sierra Leone

Somalia

South Africa

Sudan

Suriname

Tanzania

Thailand

Trinidad and Tobago

Tunisia

Uganda

Uruguay

Venezuela

Zambia

Zimbabwe

South africa
Holidays: South Africa is expected to be slashed for the list in time for the October half-term holiday. Credit: Shutterstock

What do the new travel changes mean for cruises?

The cruise industry has welcomed the relaxation of travel rules. CLIA Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Andy Harmer, said when the news was announced: "We welcome any changes that simplify travel requirements for cruise lines and their guests.

"As international travel continues to open up, we are pleased that an increasing number of passengers are being given the opportunity to book their cruise holidays to a range of destinations.

- READ MORE: Marella Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? -

"The wider industry projections are, that by the end of the year, the majority of cruise ships will be operational again."

However, for some cruise lines, the changes have little impact, with major brands already cementing their cruise programmes for the coming year.

Fred. Olsen Managing Director, Peter Deer, commented: “Earlier this summer, we became the first cruise line to sail internationally.

"As we prepared for that milestone moment, we promised our guests we would only sail to countries on the green and amber lists, so operationally the restructured traffic light system won’t change the places that we cruise to."

However, the changes greatly open up the world to travel and can provide much-needed clarity to holidaymakers booking future travel.

