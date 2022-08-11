Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

All inclusive masterclass All-inclusive cruises used to be a luxury – but with prices rising daily, they’ve never made more sense. Here’s how to find the right deal for you.

As inflation heads towards 10 per cent, we all want value for money. When it comes to booking a cruise, all-inclusive packages are looking especially attractive these days because they let you fix your budget, pay upfront and then leave your wallet in your cabin for the duration of the holiday, safe in the knowledge that no unwelcome bill awaits at the end.



At least, that’s the theory. But all-inclusive means different things on different cruise lines. With some, the free drinks are limited and served only with meals, while on others (Scenic, Seabourn and Regent, take a bow) there is complimentary champagne on tap.



Some lines include free tea and coffee, while others provide a butler at your beck and call. The trick is to decide what you want – and what you don’t – and pick a cruise where the inclusions match your own list as closely as possible. That way, you get what you pay for, and you only pay for what you get.



Smaller luxury lines generally throw in the most extras but look for deals across the whole market because all lines try to boost sales with tempting all-inclusive packages (sometimes there is an exclusive ‘ship within a ship’, offering many perks in return for an extra fare upfront).



And if you’re a regular traveller with one particular cruise line, you could qualify for a loyalty bonus such as free laundry, early boarding and fare discounts – so make sure you get everything you’ve earned.



There’s a lot to factor in before you book, and it definitely pays to read the small print. But to help you find the deal that suits you best, here’s our top 20 points to bear in mind when booking an all-inclusive cruise...

Enjoy a hassle-free start and end to your holiday with VIP door-to-door travel service. Credit: Saga Cruises

1. VIP chauffeur

With the price of fuel rising ever higher, and parking costs to pay on top, a return door-to-door chauffeur is no longer an indulgence – it can make total economic sense. Check out Regent Seven Seas, Saga, Scenic, Titan and Silversea for their all inclusive VIP car service, and look forward to enjoying a relaxing start and finish to your holiday.



2. Shore excursions

The cost of tours can really add up for passengers who like to immerse themselves in their destinations, but plenty of operators offer complimentary excursions, potentially saving many hundreds of pounds. Viking provides at least one free tour on every shore day, while Oceania, Silversea and Regent offer several free options in each port. Saga also includes a number of complimentary tours on its river and ocean cruises.



3. Gratuities

We Brits often feel uncomfortable when it comes to tipping, never knowing quite when or how to give cash as a thank-you for excellent service. Many cruise lines try to spare our blushes, but they go about it in different ways. Some simply add a figure for gratuities to your bill at the end of the cruise, ranging from £5 per person per day to as much as £20, which can take a significant chunk out of your holiday budget. Other lines include gratuities in your upfront fare and make it clear that no further payments are expected, either to individual crew members or at the end of your cruise. For those on a strict budget, this can be a big help.

On a Seabourn cruise, your fare comes with an open bar. Credit: Seabourn

4. Drinks all-in

Guests can drink champagne all day if they wish on most Uniworld river cruises, while Scenic, Regent and (from 2023) Saga offer complimentary premium drinks. But it’s not just alcohol inclusions you need to look out for.



If you love your morning latte with cinnamon sprinkles, check whether speciality coffees are part of the deal. Many cruise fares can be made all-inclusive, at least when it comes to drinks, by adding a ‘beverage package’. This allows you to drink what you like (though there may still be limits) for a flat fee, often around £30 per day.



If you reckon you’ll spend more than that by paying as you drink, buy the package instead. And don’t get caught out by a mini-bar that offers everything but at sky-high prices. If you enjoy a tipple in your cabin, look at lines such as Seabourn where this is complimentary, with your choice of premium alcohol and mixers.



5. Room service

Additional charges for room service can also take guests by surprise, so if you love an impulsive holiday treat (and who doesn’t?), look for lines that let you enjoy that cheeky nightcap or romantic dinner on your balcony without spoiling the fun with a hefty bill.



6. Butler service

If you really want to push the boat out, having a butler is an amazing luxury – especially when there is no extra charge. Services your personal Jeeves can provide include booking speciality restaurants and tours, bringing pre-dinner drinks and canapés to your suite, arranging your dry-cleaning and shining your shoes. All suites on Cunard, Oceania, Silversea, Scenic, Regent and Seabourn offer butler service – but be warned, once you’ve experienced it, nothing less will do.

Thoughtful, attentive touches onboard a Regent Seven Seas cruise include a private butler service. Credit: Regent Seven Seas

7. Early check-in

All-inclusive suite packages generally mean being able to jump the queue to get on board. For example, if you stay in MSC’s all-inclusive Yacht Club, your butler will meet you at the terminal and help you embark while organising the transfer of luggage to your suite. The result? Less time standing in line and more time to enjoy life on board.



8. Wi-fi

The wi-fi signal varies a lot on cruise ships, and paying £10 to £15 per day for a package can seem like a waste of money if the connection is poor. There are no such frustrations with Viking, Celebrity or NCL, who all offer complimentary wi-fi at generally good speeds. But if daily contact with friends or work isn’t vital, you’re better off putting the laptop away till you’re in port, where speeds will be much better.



9. Air fares

Some cruise lines include the cost of air travel, some don’t. Marella cruise prices include flights from UK airports, while upmarket line Regent Seven Seas includes intercontinental return flights in business class. Luxury travel agent Mundy Cruising (mundycruising.co.uk) has a good overview of the most attractive high-end fly-cruises.



10. Fitness classes

If you can’t pause your keep-fit routine even on holiday, be sure to check that your ship’s gym has free access and long opening hours. Personal training usually comes at an extra cost, although fitness and dance classes – from Pilates and yoga to zumba and ballroom – can often be a complimentary option (Princess and Virgin Voyages are especially good for this).

Virgin Voyages' classes consist of a yoga, cardio, stretching and relaxation, spin and more. Credit: Virgin Voyages

11. Spas

If you love being pampered while you sail, you will usually have to pay for it – although Seabourn cruises feature complimentary on-deck massages across the fleet. The priciest suites sometimes come with free spa treatments, though this is quite unusual.



12. Thermal suites

All-inclusive cruises often offer free access to thermal suites, such as those at Champneys spas on Marella ships. Viking and Saga also have excellent hydrotherapy pools, saunas and steam rooms with free access, but note that you will still have to book – even if the service is complimentary – and places get snapped up fast.



13. Specialty restaurants

We all love to treat ourselves to a blow-out meal or two on holiday, and that means a visit to one of the ship’s speciality restaurants. Usually these cost extra – but on Saga cruises you can dine for no charge at speciality restaurants including the unique Nepalese eaterie Khukuri. Seabourn’s speciality restaurant The Grill by Thomas Keller is also complimentary, and well worth the price of your ticket.



14. Afternoon tea

Sitting down to a lavish tea is a divinely indulgent experience on any cruise ship, especially on a sea day. By booking an all-inclusive fare you can enjoy tea and cake galore without paying extra on lines including Viking, Cunard and Saga.

The charming British tradition of afternoon tea is included on cruise lines like Cunard. Credit: Cunard

15. Children's clubs

Mini-clubs are the real bonus of family cruising, and most of the bigger family-friendly lines such as Royal Caribbean, Disney and MSC offer free daytime and evening programmes for all ages from tots to teens. And if Mum and Dad are hoping for a date night or two, they should look for a cruise line that offers complimentary babysitting.



16. Onboard activities

Enrichment classes such as wine tasting, cookery, art and crafts can add enormous enjoyment to a cruise, especially when you don’t have to pay extra. The same goes for ships with an onboard marina full of water toys, from kayaks and paddle-boards to RIBs and Zodiacs (Scenic and Viking even offer complimentary submarine dives). Free use of equipment can be a big saving on active and adventure cruises, especially in chillier destinations where polar jackets and boots are often supplied free of charge. Look out too for the chance to enjoy complimentary bike rides with river cruise companies including Avalon and A-ROSA.



17. Insurance

Now more than ever, it’s important to know you’re covered for any holiday mishaps, or for cancellation in case you fall ill before you go. Over-50s specialist Saga offers free medical insurance with up to £5m coronavirus cover – which is a great peace-of-mind inclusion, especially with older travellers facing higher premiums.

One of Seabourn's most popular guest offerings is Marina Day featuring complimentary watersports. Credit: Seabourn

18. Laundry

Some lines such as Regent Seven Seas offer a full laundry service, while others offer loyal cruise passengers a laundry allowance. Guests staying in suites are more likely to benefit from this service, so study the small print if you look forward to returning home with a case full of clean and neatly pressed clothes.



19. Onboard credit

As an incentive to book, many cruise lines offer generous sums of onboard credit, which can be used to pay for drinks, spa treatments, shopping, tours, wi-fi and activities across the ship. Depending on the amount – and the number of inclusions you’re looking for – this can be nearly as good as an all-inclusive cruise, so check what’s on offer with your cruise line or travel agent before you book.



20. Cruise and stay

An extra night or two in port before or after your cruise can add hugely to your enjoyment, often for surprisingly little extra outlay. How about a safari in South Africa or a couple of nights in Cairo before visiting the Valley of the Kings to celebrate 100 years since the discovery of Tutankhamun’s tomb?