Use Cruises & More for your next Cruise booking...
Cruises and More are your cruise holiday experts with over 100-years' combined experience. They offer hand-crafted tailor-made cruise holidays using their global network of cruise operators, hotels and airlines.
Their team of cruise experts have experience of many of the cruise lines they represent, and have travelled to many of the world’s top cruise destinations so are able to offer first-hand recommendations and knowledge to help you choose the best holiday for you.
Working with the best family-style, ocean, river, expedition and sailing ships, they can offer very competitive bespoke cruise holidays tailored just for you and your family.
You'll be assumed of personal service when you choose Cruises & More. Their experts will offer you their suggestions for hotel stays based on their own experience and recommendations for things to see and do in the ports visited. At Cruises and More you are treated as an individual with each holiday tailored around what you want – whether that’s a few days pre cruise in a hotel or a villa with soe included tours, or simply direct flights and a transfer – they can take care of it all.
Cruises & More can offer you exclusive booking offers on River Cruises, Ocean Cruises, Expedition Cruises and offer a range of Cruise & Stay or Cruise & Tour holidays. See below for a selection of some of these great offers..
Read More about Cruises & More HERE,
Choose from these exclusive cruise offers
Cologne and the Rhine Christmas Markets aboard A-Rosa Aqua
Fly to Cologne from your UK airport and spend one night at the Hilton, Cologne and see the famous markets before embarking A-Rosa Aqua for your cruise along the Rhine.
Departing 1st December 2021 for 5 Nights
Cologne, Mannheim (for Heidelberg), Strasbourg, Mainz, Cologne
Includes: Direct flights, Private Transfers, Overnight accommodation at the Hilton, Cologne. Once onboard you will receive Full-board Plus which includes all meals and selected drinks during the day, use of all onboard facilities, onboard entertainment,.
Prices from ONLY £730 per person for an outside cabin or £945pp for a balcony cabin.
Read more HERE at Cruises & More
9-Night Italy, Greece and Croatia Cruise aboard Brilliance of the Seas including 2 nights in Venice
Fly to Venice Marco Polo from your UK airport and spend two night at your 4-Star hotel on Bed & Breakfast basis. Explore this famous city before embarking your ship, Brilliance of the Seas.
Departing 14th October 2022 for 9 Nights (2 nights in hotel and 7 nights aboard your ship)
Ravenna (for Venice), Dubrovnik, Santorini, Mykonos, Split, Ravenna (for Venice)
Includes: Direct flights and overseas transfers, Overnight accommodation in a 4-star hotel in Venice on Bed and Breakfast. Once onboard you will receive Full-board including all meals, use of all onboard facilities, onboard entertainment,.
Prices from ONLY £1,226 per person for an inside cabin or £1,464pp for a balcony cabin.
Read more HERE at Cruises & More
Singapore to Sydney aboard Queen Mary 2 including 2 nights in Singapore and 2 nights in Sydney
Fly to Singapore Changi Airport from your UK airport and spend two nights at the Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium Hotel. Explore the sights and sounds of Singapore before embarking Queen Mary 2. After your cruise spend 2 nights in the Parkroyal Darling Harbour Hotel.
Departing 8th February 2022 for 29 Nights (2 nights in Singapore, 2 nights in Sydney and 23 nights aboard your ship)
Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Chan May, Hong Kong, Bitung (Sulawesi), Darwin, Yorkeys Knob (Cairns), Airlie Beach, Sydney. Spend 2 nights in your hotel in Sydney before flying home.
Includes: Direct flights and overseas private transfers, Overnight accommodation in Holiday Inn Singapore and Parkroyal Darling Harbour hotels. Once onboard you will receive Full-board including all meals, use of all onboard facilities and onboard entertainment,.
Prices from ONLY £3,380 per person for an inside cabin or £4,398pp for a balcony cabin.
Read more HERE at Cruises & More
Fore more exclusive Cruise Offers and Holidays visit Cruises & More HERE.
