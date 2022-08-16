Menu

Meat free dishes need not be dull says Sail Croatia’s head chef Frane Perkovic. Credit: Sail Croatia

Veggie heaven: Two tasty vegetarian dishes Sail Croatia’s head chef, Frane Perkovic, is cooking up a storm for his veggie guests – and his creations are too good not to share. Here are two of his most popular dishes for you to cook at home.

You don’t have to be a vegetarian to love plant-based cuisine. Light, delicious and versatile, it’s perfect for the summer months.



"A lot of our guests are vegetarian," says Frane Perkovic, head chef aboard Queen Jelena, Sail Croatia’s 38-guest coastal cruiser. "It’s always a pleasure to cater for them and to showcase the amazing fresh produce we are well known for here in Croatia."

This classic bake, also known as melanzane parmigiana, is made with tomato, aubergine and vegetarian mozzarella. Credit: Sail Croatia

AUBERGINE PARMIGIANAL

Tasty and versatile, this can be enjoyed hot or cold as a starter, a side or even a veggie main dish. Serves two.



INGREDIENTS

•1 medium onion, chopped

•1 tbsp olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

•2 garlic cloves, chopped

•1 tin of chopped tomatoes

•120ml white wine

•1 tsp sugar

•Sea salt

•Freshly ground black pepper

•1 aubergine

•1 courgette

•115g Parmesan, grated

•115g mozzarella, grated



METHOD

1. In a large saucepan, gently fry the onion in olive oil until soft but not brown (about five minutes).



2. Add the garlic, stir, and fry for another minute without browning.



3. Add the tomatoes, wine, sugar and seasoning, and cook gently until the sauce thickens.



4. Pre-heat the oven to 220C; wash and slice the aubergine and courgette. 5. Place the slices on a sheet o fbaking parchment, drizzle both sides with olive oil and season with salt and pepper.



6. Place in the oven and roast for approximately 10 minutes, turning the slices once.



7. Grease a large oven-proof casserole with olive oil and add half the vegetables.



8. Pour half the sauce over the top, and sprinkle with half the Parmesan and mozzarella.



9. Add the remaining vegetables, sauce and cheese.



10. Reduce oven to 200C and roast for 20 to 25 minutes.



11. Remove the casserole from the oven and allow to cool for 15 minutes before serving.

This moist apple cake is a great way to achieve your fruit intake. Credit: Sail Croatia

APPLE CAKE

Served with vanilla cream, this delicious dessert is sure to be a hit with your friends and family. Serves six.



INGREDIENTS

Vanilla cream

•1 litre skimmed milk

•8 egg yolks

•80g plain flour

• Zest of 1 lemon 300g sugar (any type)

• 3 drops vanilla essence

•250ml single cream

• Splash of rum



Apple cake

•8 to 10 apples of your choice

•Cinnamon

•1 lemon (zest and juice)

•275g plain flour

•300g caster sugar

•4 eggs plus 2 yolks

•1 tsp baking powder

•3 drops vanilla essence

•300g butter, melted



METHOD

Vanilla cream

1. Add a quarter of the milk to the egg yolks and flour, and blend until smooth. 2. Pour the yolk mixture into a large saucepan, add the remaining milk, lemon zest, sugar and vanilla essence, and warm gently until it thickens. 3. Allow the mixture to cool a little, then add the cream and rum, using a hand blender. Apple cake

1. Peel and chop the apples, sprinkle with cinnamon and lemon juice, and set aside.



2. Pre-heat the oven to 180C.In a large mixing bowl, blend the flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder, vanilla essence, lemon zest and butter. Then add the chopped apple and mix well.



3. Grease a large cake tin, pour in the mixture and bake for 20 minutes.



4. Reduce heat to 130C and bake for a further 60 to 70 minutes.



5. Serve warm with the vanilla cream.

