Viking reveals brand new expedition cruises to Americas for summer 2023
Viking Cruises has announced the summer 2023 season of its expedition voyages with sailings all around the globe from South America to Canada.
Viking Cruises has released its new expedition voyages available starting in June 2023.
Viking expedition voyages allow travellers to experience all different corners of the world.
The Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen stated: “In creating ‘the thinking person’s expedition,’ we are offering curious travellers the opportunity to visit some of the most pristine destinations on earth in the most responsible way possible.
“As we prepare to welcome our first guests on board for voyages to Antarctica this coming winter, we are also pleased to unveil even more new journeys for summer 2023.”
There are four new Viking Expeditions for Summer 2023.
The Great Lakes Collection is a 15-day itinerary where guests will sail through historic waterways of all five Great Lakes.
Cruisers will sail between Toronto, Canada and Duluth and Minnesota where they will experience the culture-filled urban centres all while admiring the Niagara Falls.
Guests will also get to explore the sheltered inlets of Georgian Bay and navigate the famous Soo Locks.
The price per person begins at £11,095 for the 15-day sailing.
Canada & the Atlantic Coastline is a 16-day itinerary on which guests will sail along the remarkable St. Lawrence Seaway and the Atlantic coast of the United States.
The voyage combines scenic landscapes and storied cities between Toronto and Ft. Lauderdale.
Excursions include a tour of the unspoiled wilderness near Troi-Rivères, Louisbourg and Lunenburg by land and water.
Cruisers will also get to experience the hustle and bustle of New York City, along with the rich culture of Quebec City, Norfolk and Charleston.
Patagonian Shores & Chilean Fjords is another new itinerary that spans over 14-days while discovering the untamed natural beauty of Patagonia as it sails from Santiago to Ushuaia.
Guests can see the soaring peaks and towering ice shelves while navigating the iceberg-filled channels of the Chilean Fjords.
Cruisers will have the option to follow a team of onboard experts for an up-close encounter with the beautifully blue glaciers that dominate the landscape.
Additionally, travellers will get to immerse themselves in Patagonian life during stops in the charming towns of Tortel and Castro.
The final new summer voyage is the 18-day itinerary, Panama & Scenic South America.
On this voyage, guests will explore cultures and the remarkable landscapes of North, Central and South America.
The journey goes between Santiago, Chile and Fort Lauderdale, Florida where cruisers will be able to discover the secrets of ancient civilisations of the Yucatán Peninsula.
There will be excursions in the bustling city of Lima and the charming Iquique.
