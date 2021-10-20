Viking Cruises new ship Viking Saturn to sail 2023 - what's onboard?
Viking Cruises has announced its newest cruise ship, Viking Saturn, will be joining the company’s fleet in early 2023. Three new Nordic and Scandinavian itineraries were also announced.
Viking Cruises revealed there will be three new voyages taking place, as well as the return of a popular Iceland voyage, all occurring in 2023.
Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada will be one of Viking Saturn’s first voyages.
This cruise spans over 15 days through Iceland, Greenland and the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia.
Guests will travel between Reykjavik and New York City, where cruisers can enjoy the relaxed pace of life in Djúpivogur, explore the streets of the aesthetic towns like Seydisfjördur and Akureyri, and admire the volcanic landscape of the Westman Islands.
Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explore is another 15-day voyage Viking is adding to its itinerary.
On this journey, guests will experience life in the far north as they travel across the Arctic Circle and along the distant shores of Norway and Iceland.
Cruisers will enjoy an overnight stay at the home port of the Viking Saturn, Bergen before they will follow in the footsteps of Vikings as they visit the North Cape and Longyearbyen.
The last new addition to the itinerary is Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond.
During this voyage, guests will have the opportunity to combine the two previous new itineraries to form a 29-day cruise.
The cruise departs from the former Hanseatic League city of Bergen, where guests will go on to trace the path Vikings took through the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Iceland, and Greenland before making its way to Canada and concluding in New York.
The popular itinerary, Iceland’s Natural Beauty, will be returning in 2023, where Viking Star will travel for 8 days through Iceland.
Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen described his excitement for the old and new itineraries.
“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” he said.
“These new itineraries are ideal for curious travellers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty.
“We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort.”
What to expect onboard Viking Saturn
Viking Cruises newest ship, Viking Saturn, contains 465 staterooms that can host 930 guests.
Viking’s award-winning fleet currently includes eight ships: Viking Star, Viking Sea, Viking Sky, Viking Orion, Viking Jupiter, Viking Venus, Viking Mars and Viking Neptune (joining in 2022).
The ocean fleet has a modern Scandinavian design with elegant touches, an attention to detail and intimate spaces.
Viking Saturn is filled with Nordic inspiration through its light wood grains, touches of slate and teak, and Swedish limestone.
The new ship has a plethora of amazing amenities.
When staying on Viking Saturn, guests will have a multitude of suites and cabins to choose from.
There are five different staterooms available on the Viking Saturn, starting at 270 square feet.
Veranda Staterooms have their own veranda, a sweeping view, king-size beds with luxury linens and award-winning bathrooms with large showers.
The ship contains fourteen Explorer Suites, which are two-room suites that range in size from 757 to 1,163 square feet with its own verandas.
Entertainment and dining are something cruisers will never have to worry about on the Viking Saturn.
The spa onboard, LivNordic Spa, is designed with Scandinavia in mind with its practices rooted in a centuries-old tradition of the sauna to a Snow Grotto where snowflakes softly descend from the ceiling through chilled air.
There are eight dining options onboard from fine dining restaurants to intimate dining, to the Pool Grill - there is an option for everyone.
Destination Performances are common on Viking Saturn where the most iconic cultural performing artists will come aboard and perform live.
The Wintergarden is a feature on Viking Saturn where guests will find serenity under a canopy filled with Scandinavian trellised wood and afternoon tea.
