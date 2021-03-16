Viking Gets Ready for May Restart with New UK Domestic Sailings

The three new voyages will sail along the coast of England this summer

Viking's announcement comes following last week's welcome news that domestic voyages have been given the green light by the Government to resume from 17 May.

More details about the voyages will be released, and reservations will be available to all UK residents, in due course. Search all Viking Cruises HERE.

Guests joining the 'England’s Scenic Shores' itinerary will be among the first to sail on board Viking’s newest ocean ship, Viking Venus, which will be delivered in April. Pre-registration for 'England’s Scenic Shores' cruise is currently open only to Viking’s past guests.

Available exclusively for UK residents, the three new voyages will sail along the coast of England. The new eight-day ocean itinerary, 'England’s Scenic Shores', will sail roundtrip from Portsmouth, with departures on 22 May, 29 May and 5 June 2021, respectively.

Viking has become the latest cruise line to announce a series of new UK domestic voyages as part of its restart of operations.

Chairman of Viking, Torstein Hagen, said: 'We welcome the UK Government’s support for the return of safe domestic cruises as an important component in the travel industry’s recovery. In recognition of this support, and to celebrate the fact we have a British godmother—the esteemed broadcaster and journalist Anne Diamond—we have chosen to name our new ship, Viking Venus, in the UK on 17 May.

'We are in a position to restart operations quickly and to start sailing again in May because we have kept our ships crewed during warm lay-up throughout the past 12 months. We have been implementing our additional protocols, including daily quick and easy non-invasive saliva PCR tests for our crew, for almost six months now.

'With our new protocol enhancements in place, we believe there will be no safer way to travel the world than on a Viking voyage and we look forward to welcoming UK guests back on board very soon.'

Viking has said that the sailings will feature its new Health & Safety Program, including daily PCR testing for all guests and crew, but 'will not require vaccinations for these three domestic UK sailings'.

A spokesperson said: 'The safety and wellbeing of our guests, our crew, and the communities we visit, is always our top priority. We encourage all of our guests to get their vaccination when it is their time.



'With the implementation of our Viking Health & Safety Program, which includes daily PCR testing for all guests and crew, among many other protocol enhancements, Viking will not require vaccinations for these three domestic UK sailings. However, Viking’s medical team will continue to monitor vaccination rates and adjust our protocol and policies as needed to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew.'



Cruise lines including P&O Cruises, Cunard and Princess have also announced new UK 'staycation' voyages this summer in light of the latest government news.