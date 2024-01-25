Cruise news / Viking opens bookings for 2026 ocean cruises early

Bookings are now open for Viking’s 2026 ocean cruises season, with many dates for this year already sold out and 2025 departures “selling fast”

Strong demand has led Viking to open ocean voyage bookings for 2026 after many of its 2024 dates sold out, with plenty of its 2025 departures also selling fast.

The early opening of bookings for 2026 departures is across the company’s ocean ships including new vessel, Viking Vesta, which is scheduled to join the fleet in July 2025.

The 998-passenger vessel will spend its inaugural season sailing popular itineraries in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.

Sister ship Viking Vela, is due to make its debut in December 2024.

Viking has also announced six new three-day immersive pre and post cruise extensions in Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm and Venice for this year and 2025.

Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said: “We have always done things a bit differently. At Viking, we are contrarians. We design travel experiences for thinking people, with no children and no casinos.

“We are pleased that our approach has resonated with so many – and with the addition of the Viking Vesta to our ocean fleet, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the Viking way of exploration.”

