Viking opens bookings for 2026 ocean cruises early
Bookings are now open for Viking’s 2026 ocean cruises season, with many dates for this year already sold out and 2025 departures “selling fast”
Strong demand has led Viking to open ocean voyage bookings for 2026 after many of its 2024 dates sold out, with plenty of its 2025 departures also selling fast.
The early opening of bookings for 2026 departures is across the company’s ocean ships including new vessel, Viking Vesta, which is scheduled to join the fleet in July 2025.
The 998-passenger vessel will spend its inaugural season sailing popular itineraries in the Mediterranean and Scandinavia.
Sister ship Viking Vela, is due to make its debut in December 2024.
Viking has also announced six new three-day immersive pre and post cruise extensions in Barcelona, Istanbul, London, Rome, Stockholm and Venice for this year and 2025.
Torstein Hagen, chairman of Viking, said: “We have always done things a bit differently. At Viking, we are contrarians. We design travel experiences for thinking people, with no children and no casinos.
“We are pleased that our approach has resonated with so many – and with the addition of the Viking Vesta to our ocean fleet, we look forward to introducing even more curious travellers to the Viking way of exploration.”
Princess cancels Sun Princess' inaugural voyage as delivery delayed
Holland America Line adds more ‘Legendary Voyages’ for 2025-26
Fred Olsen's Bolette to sail first world cruise in 2025
Cunard launches entertainment showcases for 2024
Windstar Cruises to position ships in the Mediterranean year-round
SS United States: Fate of America's flagship hangs in court
Riviera Travel to appear in ‘Cruising with Susan Calman’
Celebrity Cruises recognises agents at London awards ceremony
Holland America Line announces 2025-26 Asia programme
Celestyal announces year-round sailings and new Persian destinations
Follow us to socials
Grand Fjords & Iconic Viking Shores
- 35 nights, departs on the 04 Jul 2026
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Neptune
- New York, New York, , Halifax, Nova Scotia, + 33 more
British Isles Explorer
- 14 nights, departs on the 17 Sep 2025
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Vela
- Bergen, Bergen, Lerwick, Shetland Islands, + 12 more
Mediterranean & Adriatic Sojourn
- 21 nights, departs on the 11 Aug 2025
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Vesta
- Barcelona, Barcelona, Murviel-les-Montpellier, + 19 more
Journey to Antiquities
- 7 nights, departs on the 09 Nov 2025
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Neptune
- Piraeus, Piraeus, Kusadasi, + 5 more
Empires of the Mediterranean
- 9 nights, departs on the 16 Apr 2025
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Star
- Venice, Koper, Zadar, + 7 more