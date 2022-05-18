Menu

Credit: Virgin Voyages Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady: Look inside accommodation onboard Virgin Voyages’ give you the beauty of choice onboard Valiant Lady, find out what the cabins are like onboard and see what room suits you.

Spacious, smart and sexy – cabins on Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady certainly have an extravagant flair to make your cruise experience even more memorable. From The Insider cabins all the way to the Massive suite, Virgin offers an array of sizes, amenities and extra privileges you can indulge yourself in to find a home away from home. It wouldn’t be Virgin Voyages without a range of fun additions to your room – sink into Virgin’s signature red hammock on the balcony and let the waves rock you gently back and forth while you spin your favourite vinyl in the record player. With every room including a rain shower, 4K TV, steamer, hairdryer and minibar, all the basics are covered and more. Discover all the fun amenities that each of Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady’s cabins possesses to find your next home away from home.

Related articles

Valiant Lady inside cabins Starting with the bargain hunters’ favourite cabin, the inside cabin onboard Valiant Lady is a solid cabin option. Solo travellers rejoice as Valiant Lady features a Solo Insider cabin with a large single bed and plenty of space. - READ MORE: Discover the ultimate Florida cruise with Virgin Voyages - If you fancy an inside cabin as a pair, then opt for The Insider cabin, which boasts the addition of a glam area – perfect to get ready for your night at the onboard nightclub. Travelling as a group? Then Virgin has you covered with the Social Insider cabin that has the fun feature of two bunk beds as well as a games console so you can game the night away if your heart so desires.

Save your money with the Insider suite. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Virgin Voyages Search cruises

Valiant Lady Sea View cabins One for both the solo and paired traveller, Valiant Lady has again pulled it out of the bag in terms of cabin choice as there are solo and double Sea View cabins. Enjoy the calmness of the sea passing you from your crafted and cosy window seat in The Sea View cabin – it is really the next best thing to having a balcony. If you are an avid entertainer, then you will be able to appreciate the quirky features of your bed being able to transform into a sofa at your discretion. Picture this – you go to sleep in your plush and comfortable bed and, when you arise peacefully the next morning, opt for your bed to be made up into a sofa so you can sit and catch up on your favourite Netflix show or have a glass of bubbles with friends - get us onboard with Virgin Voyages now!

Have a peak out of your porthole with a Sea View cabin. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Balcony cabins onboard Valiant Lady There are four balcony cabin options onboard Valiant Lady: The Sea Terrace, Central Sea Terrace, LTD View Sea Terrace and XL Sea Terrace. The beds in each cabin still possess their superpower of transforming into a sofa for all entertainment purposes. - READ MORE: What's onboard Valiant Lady? - The clever room also features intuitive mood lighting and a personal tablet so you can tailor your room to your complete preference. There are also 16 accessible balcony cabins onboard, so if you need the extra floor space and bathroom adaptations then you don’t have to miss out on a balcony view. Modern metallic furniture welcomes you onto your balcony as well as the fun addition of Virgin’s signature red hammock – what more could you want?

The Sea Terrace offers a funky hammock to admire the views from. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Valiant Lady suites Now for the big guns – Virgin Voyages suites are spacious, tech-minded and clever. Choose between eight different types of suites - from the Sweet Aft suites at 235 feet squared to the three-room Massive suite measuring 850 feet squared. The Massive suite is, well, massive! Take advantage of two separate wardrobes in a glam room one and a half bathrooms, a champagne table, a circular sofa to host drinks, remote-controlled lighting and curtain operation, a European king bed, plush robes and a terrace hot tub and runway table. Each suite features a cheeky extra – literally. In every marble-clad bathroom there is an indoor peek-a-boo shower that features a window looking into the bedroom area – so make sure you’re comfortable with your travel buddy or partner! Get the party started with a fully stocked, in-suite, included bar and sip your favourite drink while getting ready for the night at your glam brass vanity station. Beyond the cool suite features, you also get access to exclusive areas onboard such as a rooftop private sundeck and thermal suite. The cabin options onboard really are endless so you get to tailor your Virgin Voyage experience to suit, or should we say suite, you!

Relax in your private jacuzzi in your Massive suite. Credit: Virgin Voyages