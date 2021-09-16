Credit: Virgin Voyages/Shutterstock Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

How to be a savvy cruiser when you return to travel - Virgin Voyages top tips Cruise holidays have slowly begun returning this summer but never has being a savvy cruiser been more important than post-pandemic.

Virgin Voyages is helping cruise passengers return to cruises as safely and confidently as possible. A range of promotions, offers and initiatives ensure "sailors" get the most out of their trip. So how can you look after your health, finances and happiness when cruising this summer? Book early By snapping up a Virgin Voyages cruise in advance you can reap the rewards financially (as well as having lots of time to prepare for your awesome cruise!). Guests who secure their voyage well ahead of time get rewarded for it, with five to 10 percent off the cruise fare when booking at least 121 days before their sail date. If you book more than 180 days out from sailing, you'll bag 10 percent off and if you purchase 179-121 days out from sailing, you'll get five percent off.

Related articles

Pay in full If you pay the full price of your cruise holiday when you book, you'll benefit from a 10 percent discount. For a booking to be eligible for the 10 percent Pay in Full Discount, it must be made 180 days out from sail date. You'll also need to fully pay the entire invoice amount including voyage fare plus taxes and fees within two hours of starting the reservation. If that didn't sound tempting enough - you can combine the Book Early and Save discount with the Pay-in-Full discount to nab a truly whopping saving. - READ MORE: What's onboard Virgin Voyages ship Scarlet Lady? - Sail in 2021 Nope, this has nothing to do with sporting a waterproof school blazer but everything to do with saving money. Virgin Voyages is encouraging folks to set sail in 2021 by rewarding them with a selection of lovely perks. You'll get an extra $125 when you purchase a $300 pre-paid bar tab — a promotion that will never go away for Sea-Blazers. There's also $300 off your next sailing in 2022 in the offing plus an exclusive, limited-run welcome gift just for Sea-Blazers.

Virgin Voyages: You'll get an extra $125 when you purchase a $300 pre-paid bar tab. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Get the drinks in By shelling out for the bevvies in advance you'll get extra cash. If you purchase a $300 prepaid Bar Tab Virgin Voyages will top you off with an extra $50 to spend at any bar onboard or at The Beach Club at Bimini. Talk about a happy hour! - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about dining with Virgin Voyages - Make the most of flexible booking Virgin Voyages is making sure travellers are looked after during Covid and if you are unable to travel you can cancel your trip safe in the knowledge you'll get your money back. Bookings made before the end of August for any sailing in 2021 will benefit from the flexible booking policy. This allows for cancellations up to 48 hours before the voyage date to receive 100 percent Future Voyage Credit.

Virgin Voyages: Bookings made before the end of August for any sailing in 2021 will benefit from the flexible booking policy. Credit: Shutterstock

Stay safe The cruise line has a comprehensive plan in place for how it is tackling coronavirus. Temperature checks will be carried out on crew and passengers at each terminal, advanced cleaning tools are being used and sanitising dispensers are in every public space. - READ MORE: What makes Virgin Voyages cruise line unique? - High touchpoints across cabins, public spaces, restaurants and recreational areas will be disinfected on a frequent basis, there will be no communal food sharing (no buffets or large dining rooms) and face masks will be required if that guidance is in place on land. What's more, sailors and crew will be notified up to 14 days after leaving the ship if they've come into contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus. Ethical contact tracing is enabled via the Sailor App when Bluetooth is activated on a Sailor's device.