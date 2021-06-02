Virgin Voyages cruises: First ship Scarlet Lady is sailing for just three weeks in August. Credit: Virgin

Virgin Voyages: All-inclusive and all adult - why this new cruise line is unique Virgin Voyages is the new hot kid on the block in the cruising world; despite revealing its first ship of three two years ago, the cruise line will only sail for the first time this summer.

Virgin Voyages are set to make sure the wait was well worth it and are offering a unique experience to holidaymakers. Virgin's first ship Scarlet Lady is sailing for just three weeks in August this summer, offering UK holidays to travel-starved Britons. Scarlet Lady normally sails from the Caribbean, so this is a unique opportunity to experience the ship from the UK! (Don’t worry, Virgin Voyages is still staying this side of the Atlantic – Valiant Lady calls Barcelona home with Mediterranean itineraries while Resilient Lady will set sail from Greece). There will only be six short and sweet sailings out of Portsmouth on the Scarlet Lady in 2021: four-night Summer WeekDaze voyages or three-night Long Weekender trips.

Related articles

Alternatively, you can book both sailings back-to-back for a full week at sea. No matter what you plump for, you're in for a treat. Holidaymakers - or rather "sailors," as Virgin dubs their guests - can leave their worries and responsibilities behind. Don't panic, there's no scrubbing decks or shimmying up ropes on this ship - it's all fun, all indulgence. Firstly, Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise line so it's the perfect opportunity to take time for yourself and reconnect with adult-age family and friends. In short, the perfect opportunity to let your hair down and let your inner child out (without the little ones there to judge).

Virgin Voyages: There's no scrubbing decks or shimmying up ropes on this ship. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Of course, Virgin is not just all adult - it's all-inclusive, a heavenly pair of words if ever there was one. This means all food is included, which means quite literally all the food - you're spoilt for choice onboard. Scarlet Lady boasts 20-plus eateries, ranging from refined dining to relaxed casual. So, whether you fancy donning your glad rags and feasting in style or simply sporting your comfy clothes for an easy bite - Virgin has you covered, so be sure to bring your appetite. To name just a few onboard options, steak and seafood restaurant The Wake evokes the nostalgia of an old steakhouse, think sophistication and cool (although there's no guarantee you won't get the meats sweats). Meanwhile, upscale Mexican spot Pink Agave treats holidaymakers to an immersive odyssey of Mexican cuisine where a master of ceremonies can guide diners through a high curated dining and drinking experience. Bring on the Mezcal! There's also the Razzle Dazzle Restaurant which offers "naughty and nice." The eatery serves up plant-based veggie dishes as well as gluttonous treats - perfect for cruise companions who just can't agree on what they want. Virgin Voyages also boasts a floating fresh food market called The Galley where you can find 10 different international eateries - with all food sustainably sourced.

Virgin Voyages: Steak and seafood restaurant The Wake is just one of many dining options

Virgin Voyages: Razzle Dazzle Restaurant which "naughty and nice." Credit: Virgin Voyages

Sailors won't get thirsty either as basic drinks are also included (alas, no grog, though). This means all still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, teas and drip coffee your heart could desire. If you're after the hard stuff, then Virgin prides itself on fair pricing so a cocktail or two won't break the bank. What's more, the company has partnered with some of the industry's top mixologists, so your bevvies are sure to be up to scratch. Now, one big travel conundrum holidaymakers often face is what to do when it comes to tips - but not so on a Virgin Voyages cruise. The line covers all tips for your onboard experiences, making sure their servers are looked after while easing sailors' experience onboard.

Virgin Voyages has partnered with some of the industry's top mixologists. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages: Redemption Spa offers a mudroom, sauna and all manner of treatments. Credit: Virgin Voyages

And, if you tuck into the incredible dining and drinking options with too much gusto - Virgin has the answer. All group fitness classes are included in your booking. This means yoga, meditation, cycling, HIIT classes, and more to help keep you ship shape. There's plenty to look forward to post-workout, too. Redemption Spa offers a mudroom, sauna, all manner of treatments (think hot stone massages or sea wraps). And once you're suitably relaxed you can make sure you're glowing on the outside and inside with a visit to the Dry Dock blowout bar. All in all, you'll be the hot kid on your block by the end of the holiday, travel-sated at long last and, quite likely, with a rather full belly. Aye Aye Captain!