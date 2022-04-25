Virgin Voyages has revealed the name of the fourth cruise ship to join the adults-only cruise line - Brilliant Lady.

Virgin Voyages' new cruise ship will be called Brilliant Lady, joining the three vessels that will be sailing by the end of summer 2022.

The cruise line today unveiled the meaning behind the name of the ship.

"We sought out a name that exemplifies our brand’s values and ethos, the truest representation of our mission to 'Create an Epic Sea Change For All,'" said Virgin Voyages in a statement.

"As our goal has always been to create a bright and radiant experience for our Sailors — much like the sparkling seas Brilliant Lady will sail on — it was only appropriate that our fourth ship name reflect that."