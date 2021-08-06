Search for your ideal Cruise
Where would you like to go?
Departure month
Cruise type
Cruise line
Cruise news / Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?
Scarlet lady main
Credit: Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Virgin Voyages today celebrates the line's first official sailing as cruise ship Scarlet Lady sets off from Portsmouth with passengers onboard.

Virgin Voyages is a brand new cruise line whose debut was marred by the pandemic - but the line has now returned to the seas in its full glory.

New cruise ship Scarlet Lady - the first of four in the line's fleet - is making six UK sailings this summer before heading to Miami.

Virgin Voyages is proudly all-inclusive and all-adult and is determined to set itself apart as the 'fun' cruise line for over 18s.

So, what can guests expect onboard the brand new vessel, from cabins and dining to entertainment and activities?

Related articles
Scarlet lady main
News

Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?
Martin fry main min
Interviews

Martin Fry on trekking with Tony Hadley, his least favourite country & 'invigorating' cruises
Traffic light main new
News

Germany & Norway added to Green List but Mexico goes Red - what does it mean for cruises?
Traffic light Web Banner
News

LIVE: Latest travel advice & traffic light updates for most popular holiday destinations
Royal Caribbean ships: Anthem of the Seas
News

Royal Caribbean extends UK cruises on Anthem of the Seas - what's onboard?
Marella main min 1
News

Marella Cruises announces UK's first fly-cruises - when is TUI cruise line resuming?
Princess main
News

Princess Cruises: Regal Princess returns to service - what can you expect onboard?
HAL caibbean main min
Ocean Cruising

Top 10 reasons to choose Holland America Line for a Caribbean cruise
Woman in spa
Advice and recommendation

Cruise etiquette: Your foolproof guide to visiting spas at sea
Shutterstock 235799458
Advice and recommendation

Cruise holidays: Top 10 tips for planning your first cruise getaway
View more articles

Scarlet Lady cabins

Scarlet Lady has 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters on board – with 86 per cent of cabins featuring a balcony and 93 per cent overlooking ocean views.

One quirk of the cabins are the transformational cabin beds: a luxury cruise interior first, which means you've plenty of space to play during the day before your bed is put down at night.

There's also sensory lighting, a 43” 4+ flat-screen HD TV, a minibar, vanity areas and bathrooms with a rain shower.

The suites boast retro-chic furniture mixed with futurism décor so expect everything from lavish marble bathrooms to plush velvet cushions.

Fifteen of the suites make up the top tier Mega Rockstar Suites. 'Massive' is the ‘penthouse’ suite of the ship and comes with its own private terrace, hot tub, and music room. What's more, anyone staying in these rooms gets access to the onboard hair and make-up team as well as premium wifi.

VV cabin
Scarlet Lady has 1,330 cabins and 78 RockStar Quarters on board. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Scarlet Lady dining

First thing you should know is that Virgin Voyages has waved goodbye to set menus, strict dress codes or enforced mealtimes. Instead, there's food from 20 plus eateries, basic drinks (filtered still and sparkling water, non-pressed juices, sodas, teas, and even drip coffee) and all tips included.

The restaurants are led by a collective of Michelin-starred chefs, including the world’s only Korean BBQ at sea and handmade pasta made fresh onboard, every day.

The Wake which provides steaks, seafood and a full raw bar, as well as a cocktail trolley; Mexican restaurant Pink Agave comes complete with a master of ceremonies who guides you through a highly curated dining and drinking experience; and Razzle Dazzle Restaurant offers a veggie-focused menu and signature cocktails to name just a few dining experiences.

- READ MORE: Virgin Voyages offers dining with a difference -

The Test Kitchen is part cooking school and part restaurant, with classes and evolving tasting menus, while Lick Me Till Ice Cream is a whimsical ice cream shop that includes six seasonal homemade, artisanal flavours.

Should you fancy more than one cuisine, there's The Galley. Modelled on a food hall, this spot offers sailors a variety of options, including a dedicated bakery and pastry shop, a panini shop, a burger grill, a taco shack, a sushi bar with bento boxes, a noodle bar, a soup and salad stand, and a 24-hour American diner.

Another perk of the ship? Exclusive to the Virgin Voyages Sailor App, a shake of the phone reveals a secret Virgin Voyages Champagne button that delivers a bottle of Champagne anywhere on board!

Food min
Scarlet Lady offers food from 20 plus eateries. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Scarlet Lady entertainment and activities

For party animals, there's The Manor - a two-story resident nightclub inspired by a classic theatrical ballroom that’s been mixed up with a ‘70s punk vibe. Alternatively, The Red Room, the first multi-form theatre at sea, offers festival-inspired shows.

Over in The Beach Club, enjoy everything from morning yoga on the beach to DJ-led pool parties in the afternoon.

If you want to keep fit, head to B-Complex - it features the ultimate well-being and fitness experience with its Build, Bike and Balance rooms, all with dramatic ocean views. All group fitness classes are included in your booking, including yoga, meditation, cycling, HIIT classes, and more.

- READ MORE: Why Virgin Voyages is so special -

Meanwhile, up on deck, the Athletic Club includes an outdoor active training camp, a boxing ring and a basketball court.

There's plenty to look forward to post-workout, too. Redemption Spa, inspired by an underwater cave, features all the spa classics, as well as a mud room where Sailors can slather themselves in mud and a custom-built salt therapy chamber.

And, once you're suitably relaxed, you can make sure you're glowing on the outside, too, with a visit to the Dry Dock blowout bar or the chaps can head to Stubble & Groom.

Of course, if you really want to commemorate your cruise, there's Squid Ink - the ship’s very own tattoo studio.

UK and Ireland

The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…

Read more

Northern Europe

When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…

Read more

Western Mediterranean and Atlantic

The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…

Read more

Eastern Mediterranean

There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…

Read more

Africa

Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…

Read more

Caribbean

From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…

Read more

Alaska

Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…

Read more

Far East

Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…

Read more

North America and Canada

There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…

Read more

Antarctica

The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…

Read more
Related Cruises
Virgin Voyages Logo

Fire and Sunset Soirées

  • 4 nights, departs on the 15 Dec 2021
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Key West, Florida, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£840 *pp

Riviera Maya

  • 5 nights, departs on the 26 Mar 2023
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Cozumel, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£1,045*pp

Riviera Maya

  • 5 nights, departs on the 09 Apr 2023
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Cozumel, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£1,045*pp

Dominican Daze

  • 5 nights, departs on the 29 Apr 2022
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Puerto Plata, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£955*pp

Fire and Sunset Soirées

  • 4 nights, departs on the 27 Jul 2022
  • Virgin Voyages, Scarlet Lady
  • Miami, Florida, Key West, Florida, Bimini Island, + 1 more
Cruise only from
£840*pp
View more