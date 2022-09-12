Menu

Credit: Virgin Voyages Sponsored by Virgin Voyages

Bring your pals onboard Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady Ever actually booked that lad's holiday or that best-friend getaway you’ve craved for so long? Here’s some expert advice on how to make the most of you and your crew's time onboard the spectacular Scarlet Lady.

Whether you’re taking your best bud or partying it up with a wild hen-do, a cruise for the family you choose is sure to impress even the most inexperienced sailor. With plenty to do out at sea, we’ve put together an unforgettable day onboard this Virgin Voyages’ ship to cement your friendships for life. You can thank us later. Also, forget the faff of splitting the bill each time thanks to oodles of inclusions such as good grub from all onboard restaurants and group fitness classes. Oh, and once you’ve chosen which itinerary suits you all best, you can bag some sailor loot by referring your friend to the same voyage – saving you up to $800, thanks Virgin Voyages!

Related articles

Rise and shine A respectable morning has got to start with a good cuppa, so arise from your slumber and enjoy the views privately from your own balcony, or head down to the Grounds Club for a freshly roasted coffee. Then, why not dust off those trainers and take a few laps around The Runway jogging track? Or wait for your friends to catch up and enjoy a swift group session in the outdoor athletic playground – perfect for a quick catchup while you stretch out the morning. - READ MORE: Discover the ultimate Florida cruise with Virgin Voyages - Brunch time Smoked bacon and avo on toast, anyone? Time to dig in and treat your tastebuds to a hearty feast in the quirky signature Scarlet Lady restaurant (Razzle Dazzle). If you’re all feeling up to it, you could even take advantage of that empty stomach before brunching and take a splash in the outdoor poolside oasis: The Aquatic Club.

Celebrate with all of your friends, no matter their dietary requirements, at Razzle Dazzle. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Virgin Voyages Search cruises

Spoil yourself Girls’ holiday? How does a group mani-pedi sound in The Tune Up bar? There’s nothing better than a fresh set of claws – so get ready for some Instagram snaps later on at the champagne Sip Lounge. Although, there’s no need to wait ‘till then – it’s never too early for a cocktail on a holiday with your lifelong friends. Take a seat on the deck at the Sun Club Bar: You’ll be embraced with a good tan, great tunes and some cooling frozen drinks. Not as hot as you’d thought it’d be? Take a dip in one of the luxurious hot tubs for some deep conversations and massaging bubbles.

You can design your own pizza at The Pizza Place. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Lunch it up For a memorable bonding moment, we all know sharing a pizza can do the trick, so wander to The Pizza Place where you can chill out on a sofa together with a few slices of pepperoni. Still fancying some nibbly bits? With all food included during your sailing, you might as well reap the benefits by finishing up your banquet in The Dock House restaurant – serving you a casual vibe and some freshly prepared Mediterranean dishes. - READ MORE: What is accommodation really like onboard Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady? - Hangout in the afternoon Seen as nearly everything else is included, you may have some spare cash you’re wanting to splash during your time on the waves. Whether you're searching for the next trending hat, or matching friendship bracelets, enjoy a little retail therapy in the onboard High Street shops. With the leftover change jingling about in your back pocket, you can hit The Arcade for some chillout time or get lucky in the gambling world pre-dinner in the depths of the casino.

Enjoy a delicious Korean BBQ feast at Gunbae with Virgin Voyages. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Wine and dine After a revitalising shower and buffing up back in the comforts of your cabin, an exciting Korean BBQ feast is calling all your names from Gunbae. With a lively atmosphere and sociable round-facing tables, this restaurant will solidify an end to a day to remember with your besties. Although, if you’ve suited and booted in the mood for a little bit of extravaganza, you can both make your way to The Wake for an indulgent seafood or steak dinner. The choice is yours. Not ready to call it a night? Belt out Sweet Caroline on the mic in the private karaoke rooms, grab a few long island iced teas at the social bar, or laugh and chat the night away with some live entertainment in the Red Room. Carry on partying into the morning if you’re brave enough with The Manor nightclub. That’s right, you can shake it all night in the ship’s very own disco zone. What else could you want for an action-packed night out with those that mean the most to you? Maybe just avoid those last-minute friendship tattoos from the Squid Ink studio until the next day…