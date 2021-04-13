Virgin Voyages UK 'Summer Soiree' Cruises Go on Sale

The cruise line has announced the lead-in rates for its new three- and four-night itineraries

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady will be the first luxury cruise ship to voyage from Portsmouth when it debuts this summer.

As an offer available to UK residents, lead-in rates for Sea Terrace cabins for these voyages are £499 for three-night itineraries, and £599 for four-night itineraries.

Virgin Voyages new UK 'Summer Soiree' three- and four-night sailings from Portsmouth aboard debut ship Scarlet Lady have gone on sale today (13 April), the cruise line has announced.

The three-night 'Long Weekender' itineraries commence from 6 August, while the four-night 'Summer WeekDaze' trips start from 9 August.

The cruises will be restricted to UK residents over the age of 18 and who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The line has said that 'additional testing and protocols will be confirmed closer to sailing, all in line with the most up-to-date recommendations from the UK government'.

'Virgin Voyages has been looking forward to sailing, and we’re so excited to announce our plans to sail from the UK,' said founder of Virgin Group, Sir Richard Branson.

'Our team has curated such a fantastic experience for our Sailors and know this is a holiday they will love.'

CEO and president of Virgin Voyages, Tom McAlpin, said: 'After more than a year of waiting and a major emphasis on a safe return, we’re ecstatic to announce these new sailings and bring Sailors onboard to experience what it’s like to set sail the Virgin Way.

'We look at our UK summer voyages as a homecoming to pay homage to our British roots, and what an excellent way to kick-off our sailing season before heading back to PortMiami.'

