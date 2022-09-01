Menu

Sponsored by Ambassador Cruise Line

Want to swerve the airport stress and cruise from the UK? Check out London Tilbury London Tilbury is rapidly becoming the first choice for an ever-growing number of people wanting to start their cruise from the UK. We take a look at why Tilbury is a cruise port on the rise.

If you’re looking for a stress-free getaway this year, a no-fly cruise could be the way to go. And when it comes to choosing a UK port, look to London Tilbury – the capital’s only deep water purpose-built cruise facility that’s seven miles from the M25 and within one hour’s drive of London’s major airports.



Departing from London Tilbury means there’s no need to worry about cancelled or delayed flights, security checks, packed flights, or lost luggage.



There’s plenty of car parking available too as well a direct rail link from Fenchurch Street. And coaching from London Victoria.



Little wonder then that many cruisers take advantage of Tilbury’s proximity and easy access to the capital to take book a pre or post-cruise stay and explore all that London has to offer from world-class shows to soaking up some culture at London museums, visiting the Queen at Buckingham Palace, or snapping a selfie in front of Big Ben.



The port’s position for cruise lines including Ambassador Cruise Line – the first British cruise line to launch in over a decade – means that sailing northwards gives access to and the Norwegian fjords with Northern Lights and Midnight Sun cruises.



At the same time sailing southwards opens up the Channel Islands, The Atlantic Islands of the Azores, Cape Verdes, and the Canaries, and the coasts of Spain, Portugal, and France along with the Western Mediterranean.



Setting sail from Tilbury also makes good economic sense – there are some incredible cruise deals to close-to-home destinations as well as Cuba in the Caribbean, to help make the new season that little bit brighter and easier to get through.



Considering a cruise from Tilbury and getting away from it all? Here are a couple of cruises that have caught our eye.



Tilbury is the gateway to one of the world's greatest cities.

Canaries calling

If you fancy some winter sun (and who doesn't) and you've still got some annual leave left, then Ambassador's 15-night Canaries, Madeira and Morocco Winter Sun cruise could be the one from you.



Departing on November 24, 2022, you'll leave the winter blues behind as you sail south across azure seas to the Canaries. Highlights include Funchal – the Madeiran capital famed for its art, music and gorgeous gardens – Las Palmas, with its sparkling city beaches, and Tenerife aka the island of eternal spring.



The cruise will also take you to the Moroccan coastal city of Casablanca that's home to the Hassan II Mosque – the world’s third largest mosque and the only one in Morocco that non-Muslims can enter.

Bask in the year-round sunshine on a cruise to the Canary Islands. Credit: Shutterstock

Fantastic Fjords

There’s no denying that the Norwegian Fjords are a dream cruise destination. And for good reason: A cruise to the Norwegian Fjords takes in spectacular scenery and beautiful cities.



Almost every fjords cruise visits Eidfjord – a picturesque village that’s part of the huge and breathtaking Hardangerfjord – and this seven-night Autumn Fiordland cruise is no exception.



Departing on October 16, 2022, onboard Ambience, the flagship of Ambassador’s fleet, you’ll also call at Bergen – Norway’s second city with its brightly painted timber-fronted houses set on astonishingly quiet streets – and the small village of Flam renowned worldwide for its spectacular mountain railway journey.



Last but by no means least, you’ll call at the Viking homeland of Haugesund, aka the gateway to Langfoss – a waterfall that’s been voted one of the most beautiful in the world.



Even better? Prices for Ambassador's seven-night Autumn Fiordland cruise start at just £499 per person – 'sea' you on board?

Take a cruise among the Norwegian Fjords and see of the planet's most spectacular scenery. Credit: Shutterstock.

Last word

You don’t always have to travel far in order to embark on your cruise. The historic port of Tilbury is the starting point for a whole host of memorable fantastic cruises to destinations including the Fjords, the Northern Lights, the British Isles, and Europe as well as bucket-list long-haul destinations like the Caribbean.