Menu

Credit: Shutterstock

What to do in Cuba on a cruise? Cruises to Cuba offer an authentic experience—you will find something new at every turn of the corner. With eased travel restrictions, the interest in going to the Caribbean’s largest island has skyrocketed.

Cuba cruise holidays offer the perfect blend of luxury and charm with laid-back vibes. The Caribbean is made for cruising, and Cuba is one the best spots you could sail to. The island boasts famous beaches, lush jungles and unique cities, so there’s plenty to do in Cuba. These are the best sights ad activites to do when you cruise to Cuba next.

Related articles

The best things to do in Cuba on a cruise Visit Revolution Square Havana is a city where time stands still. Once you step foot here, you will feel that you have time travelled back to the 1950s. Make sure you check out Revolution Square. Also, walk around the streets to admire the vintage American cars lining the streets. Relax at the beaches Cuba is a quiet and peaceful country, and the beaches are the epitome of this. The pristine, less crowded beaches covered in white sands are great for swimming, snorkelling or just simply relaxing. - READ MORE: South America & Antarctica with Fred. Olsen in 2023 - Look beyond Havana Havana is a vibrant city, but venture out to Las Terrazas, the UNESCO-recognized biosphere, to get closer to nature. Swim in the San Juan River here or visit the coffee plantation to see how the world-renown Cuban coffee is made.

Head to Havana for a taste of Cuba's vibrant culture. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise Search the best cruises to Cuba Search cruises

Learn About Cuban cigars Visit the Cuban cigar factory and learn about the history of the famous Cuban cigars. See how they were once hand-rolled, and if you get bored, spend time at the privately-owned restaurant. Here not only will you be introduced to Cuban coffee, but you will also learn how sugar cane is turned into rum. - READ MORE: Jamaica Port Guide: Complete guide of what to see, do & eat - The Havana Community Art Project The local communities in two neighbourhoods in Havana have transformed the buildings. Fusterlandia is where you will be taken aback by vibrantly coloured buildings that have murals painted all over them. Similarly, the neighbourhood of Muraleando Collective is where you will stand a chance to meet the local artists and listen to live, toe-tapping music.

Check out Morro Castle and learn more about Cuba's history in the museum. Credit: Shutterstock

Visit Morro Castle A former military complex built by the Spanish, Morro Castle offers a fun experience inside its fortified walls. Visit the museum in the castle, and ensure you take your camera along to click some spectacular pictures of downtown Havana. Visit Ernest Hemingway’s home The famous American author, Ernest Hemingway, spent a part of his life in Havana. His home in San Francisco de Paula and Cojimar was the setting for the novel, The Old Man and the Sea. The novel was published in 1952, and it won the Pulitzer Prize in 1953. - READ MORE: Amazing adventures to try on 2022's new cruise ships - What to know about the Cuba cruise ban? Between 2015 and 2019, cruise ships from the US were banned from visiting Cuba. However, this is no longer the situation due to President Trump’s revisions to the Cuba travel policy on June 5, 2019. All nationalities can sail to this beautiful Cuba as visitors, except America. Americans are required to travel under the 12 approved reasons, of which the most common is the People-to-People visa. Under current rules for British tourists, you’ll need to get a tourist card before you travel. For more information and advice about visas, contact the Cuban Embassy.