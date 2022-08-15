What will you discover with Explora Journeys?
From sunset yoga to flamenco lessons, and classic cars to truffle hunts, new luxury cruise line, Explora Journeys, has some amazing adventures in store for its guests.
When Explora Journeys’ first ship Explora 1 sets sail round the Med in May 2023, guests can look forward to some rather special experiences. The new luxury offshoot of MSC Cruises, Explora promises the chance to discover authentic cultural, historical and culinary delights via a programme of tailor-made adventures for groups of two to 25 guests.
Onshore experiences are offered under five different categories, so guests can pick the excursions that best suit their personal interests and fitness levels. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store...‘
'Beyond Boundaries’ is a range of once-in-a-lifetime experiences for active travellers who want to go the extra mile. For example, if you’re a wine buff, you’ve probably done vineyard tours before – but Explora can take you on a private tour of the world-renowned Château Margauxin Bordeaux.
Also on offer are ‘Tailored Experiences’, specially designed for travellers who love making memories. Two popular choices are bound to be a helicopter adventure with aerial views of the Médoc peninsula in France, and the chance to swim and snorkel on a private sail around Malta.
Then there are ‘Enchanting Explorations’ – small-group tours where guests get to enjoy some very special experiences including the Japanese art of ‘forest bathing’ near Porto in Portugal, a yoga class at dusk in Ibiza, and the chance to drive a classic Citroen 2CV in Normandy.
Finally there are ‘Boundless Discoveries’ excursions, offering the opportunity to learn from the locals, with highlights including a flamenco masterclass in Cadiz, a photography class on Mykonos, and truffle-hunting in Tuscany.
See more at explorajourneys.com
