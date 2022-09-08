Menu

Sponsored by Saga Cruises

Why a luxurious no-fly 2023 cruise to the Mediterranean is worth considering Get out and explore the world’s favourite holiday playground – without stepping onto a plane.

If you want to make for the Mediterranean – with its ancient ruins, iconic cities, and sun-kissed beaches – but can’t face the thought of airport queues, liquid restrictions, and baggage allowances, a no-fly cruise could be just the thing for you.



And if you’re considering a no-fly cruise to the Med, Saga Cruises has you covered with their brand-new 16-night ‘Cities of Spain and the Western Mediterranean’ itinerary aboard Spirit of Adventure. Departing from Portsmouth on March 15, 2023, the cruise – as the name suggests – sails around the coasts of Spain, France, and Portugal.



What’s more, if you book today, you’ll enjoy savings of up to 35 percent off the full fare. Still, need some convincing? Keep reading.



Book your next adventure now with Saga Cruises and enjoy included chauffeur service. Credit: Saga Cruises

Always all-inclusive

Your holiday begins before you even board Spirit of Adventure – sister to Spirit of Discovery – thanks to Saga’s chauffeur service. Expect to be picked up from your doorstep and delivered to your ship safely and in style.



When hunger pangs kick in, put the panic on hold. You’ll be able to indulge in decadent afternoon teas, killer cocktails, hearty burgers, and a three-course feast from specialty restaurants at no extra cost.



Gratuities are also included along with complimentary Wi-Fi, travel insurance, all entertainment and so much more.



Make no mistake: if we were to list every single amenity that is included in your Saga ‘Cities of Spain and the Western Mediterranean’ cruise, we’d run out of space but what we will tell you is this: You’ll get a lot out of a little – even all-balcony cabins are included.



Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Saga Cruises Search cruises

Time to explore…

Mornings may be dark and damp in the UK throughout March but not so in the Mediterranean. So why not wave goodbye to Blighty in favour of adventures in Gibraltar or browsing the boutiques in Toulon, France's second-largest naval port?



Even better? Four sightseeing excursions are included in your fare in the following Med favourites...

Set sail with Saga Cruises to the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar. Credit: Shutterstock

Palma, Majorca

With glowing light stone buildings reflecting the golden hour sun, navigate through Majorca’s Old Town – wandering down compact and characteristic streets. This walled town holds plenty of quaint, hip shops and parlours to pop into for a scoop of ice cream or to watch locals embrace their imaginative skills from the windows of art craft shops.



You’ll also be taken aback by some astonishing examples of Spanish architecture through local churches with Moorish arch designs and intricate tile work.



Barcelona, Spain

Heavily influenced by Gaudi’s renowned artistic designs, dive into bustling Barcelona with its famous Sagrada Familia basilica and colourful buildings.



Journey into the veins of the city through the square of Placa de Catalunya with gushing fountains, and Las Ramblas – a lively tree-lined boulevard with energetic street parties. Try not to be fooled by the compelling human statues here which seem to go hours on end without a break to breathe!



Valencia, Spain

This Spanish city embodies magnificent sandy beaches, an array of intriguing street art, and an eclectic mix of green spaces and architecture.



A laid-back introduction to this ancient port will reveal the El Miguelete bell tower, the Turia Gardens, and other impactful sights hidden inside Valencia’s old town.



Lisbon, Portugal

Watch bold yellow trams running through Portugal’s capital and gawp at the Belem Tower overlooking this ‘city of the seven hills’. Trust us, you’ll soon understand how the city got its nickname after a day of sightseeing.



As Portugal’s highly-admired capital, you may have already heard of its UNESCO world heritage site, the Jeronimos Monastery? Whether you’re passionately nodding your head or sitting there without a clue, you will have time to marvel at the lacy stonework style and feed your thirst for knowledge on this must-see spectacle.



The enchanting seaside city of Barcelona rewards a visit. Credit: Shutterstock

Other options

If you’re au fait with the Mediterranean and would prefer to explore a new destination, there are other no-fly options with Saga. The adults-only line has launched five further new cruises for early 2023 including Continental Flavours – a week-long cruise to the Continent to explore the thriving port cities of Antwerp, Rotterdam, Zeebrugge and Le Havre – Canary Island Explorer, Celestial Canary Islands, and Arctic Norway and the Northern Lights.



Bottom line? Whether you’re after some winter sun or want to witness the Northern Lights, there’s a Saga cruise for you. For more information and inspiration, please visit travel.saga.co.uk/cruises.

The 987-passenger Spirit of Adventure has a bold and adventurous style. Credit: Saga Cruises