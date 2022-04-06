Search for your ideal Cruise
Why cruise Alaska? What to expect from beautiful US state & best time to go
Credit: Shutterstock

Why cruise Alaska? What to expect from beautiful US state & best time to go

Author: Susan Johnson

Published on:

Why cruise Alaska? Well, why should you not? This is everything you need to know about cruising the northernmost and westernmost state in the United States.

Alaska cruise holidays are among of the best-selling voyages for a reason.

To begin with, Alaska, with its great wilderness and snow-capped mountaintops, is an excellent destination for nature lovers. And there is no better way to take in the natural sights than from your stateroom balcony.

Most cruise lines also offer shore excursions as well as cruise and stay packages, so you don’t miss out on the attractions inland.

Ready to voyage through the last and vast frontier? Here is everything you need to know about Alaska cruises.

Why cruise Alaska?

It’s efficient

Most of Alaska is covered by untouched wilderness, mammoth glaciers, rugged mountains, and vast waterways so mapping out your own itinerary would involve planes, trains, automobiles and even ferries. While this is not impossible, it takes a whole lot of planning.

In contrast, cruising is a hassle-free and efficient way to totally immerse yourself in the journey and make the most out of it.

The best of both land and sea

Alaska is a broad terrain, and exploring it solely from the water or land would put you at the risk of missing out on some natural wonders.

Most cruise lines offer shore excursions on which you will get to explore the most vibrant locations in Alaska, including the cities of Seward, Fairbanks and Denali National Park.

- READ MORE: What to do, see and & eat on Alaska holidays with Princess -

Typically, such excursions also come with plenty of activities you can partake in, such as zip-lining through the rainforest, dog sledging and more.

It offers great value

Cruising isn’t just easy, but it also offers great value. Most cruise lines offer Alaska cruise deals that include your accommodation, dining, entertainment and much more. Moreover, such deals can be found almost all year round. Nonetheless, you will be able to save significantly by booking your trip a year in advance.

Book a year in advance to score a great deal on your holiday to captivating Alaska. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise

Search the best cruises to Alaska

Search cruises

What is the best time to cruise Alaska?

Most Alaska cruise tours are operational from the month of May to September, as this is when the weather is the most favourable. During the winter months, the area turns too cold for people to be able to enjoy the voyage.

When choosing the right time to cruise Alaska, you must think about specific points, particularly regarding the weather and wildlife opportunities. For instance, to steer clear of rain, avoid visiting Alaska during the warm months from June to August but be aware the peak summer months of June and July are the best for seeing wildlife.

- READ MORE: Discover Canada & Alaska with Holland America Line -

Meanwhile, April and May happen to be the best time to visit Alaska if you wish to avoid snow on the ground and Alaska cruises in September are ideal for seeing the Northern Lights.

If you are looking to find the best Alaska cruise deals, consider booking around the shoulder period of the Alaskan cruise season, either in May or September. While the weather tends to be colder than other cruise months, you will get to land some of the most affordable itineraries.

Bring the appropriate clothing for whatever time of year you're visiting Alaska! Credit: Shutterstock

What to wear on an Alaska cruise?

As the best time to cruise Alaska is between May and September, you should pack according to the weather. The average daytime temperatures range between 4°C and 15°C during the summer months. So, packing warm clothing is a must. Ensure you pack a jumper, a waterproof jacket, and suitable footwear for daytime activities. Additionally, you might be wearing trousers more than shorts.

When it comes to onboard dress code, you can rock something casual and relaxed during the day and keep the formal attire for the evenings. Think tailored trousers with a button-down shirt or a dress for women.

- READ MORE: Best expedition cruises for abundant wildlife & icebergs -

Highlights of Alaska cruise tours

Alaska lets you indulge in a myriad of breath-taking experiences as you cruise through enchanting landscapes. Get ready to be immersed in enthralling cultures, rich history, and the charming natural beauty of mountains, rivers, glaciers, fjords, snowy peaks and diverse wildlife.

With so much to explore and enjoy, why not book your Alaska cruise today, and prepare for the most memorable experience of your life?

