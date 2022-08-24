Menu

Credit: Shutterstock/A-Rosa/Tauck

Family affair River cruising is reborn – and it now makes a fabulous getaway for all ages, as Vicky Mayer reports.



Once upon a time, you would never hear the words ‘river cruising’ and ‘families’ spoken in the same sentence. But river cruises are no longer aimed just at mature travellers, and the past few years have seen an increasing number of family-friendly sailings designed to keep everyone happy, irrespective of their age.



The result? As cruise lines welcome all generations on board, river cruising has never been more popular. Exploring fairytale castles on the Rhine, meeting cowboys on the Camargue, tracking down clues on a scavenger hunt at the Louvre in Paris, making local specialities such as apple strudel in Vienna and pizza in Italy – these are just some of the fun activities organised on multigenerational river cruises.



So what are you waiting for? With family fun in mind, here are some great cruises you can book today...

River cruising is now a family affair.

Something for everyone

One of the best things about river cruising is the way it helps families spend quality time together. Unlike large ocean ships, where children can spend all day and evening in kids’ clubs while parents do their own thing, river vessels are much smaller, so activities are designed to engage the whole family at once – be it going on a shore tour or borrowing the ship’s bicycles and heading off along the river bank.



River cruises are good for teen-sized attention spans, too. You get to explore a whole range of different destinations and countries in the space of a week, and ships sail overnight, with the thrill of waking up somewhere new the next morning and no ‘boring’ days at sea. Luxury lines such as Tauck and Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection offer all-inclusive prices covering meals, drinks, excursions, and tips, so parents can easily budget and not have to worry about mounting expenses.



Tauck offers a family treasure- hunt at the Louvre in Paris. Credit: Tauck

There are also some great family deals on value-for-money line CroisiEurope. Tauck was a pioneer of family river cruises back in 2010 when it introduced the Tauck Bridges programme with a sailing on the Danube.



These all-inclusive itineraries have since been extended to take in the Rhine, Rhone, and Seine. Highlights of the Rhone cruise include a private visit to a ranch in the beautiful Camargue, where families can meet some of the region’s famous white horses along with the gardians – the local name for cowboys – who look after them. Everyone will enjoy the spectacular riding displays, too. The Rhine sailing includes a visit to stunning Strasbourg and the chance to become ‘French for a day’, learning French phrases, joining a singalong and savouring a chocolate tasting. Uniworld family river cruises come under the line’s Generations Collection and operate on the Rhine, Danube, and Italy’s River Po. Also all-inclusive, they include shore excursions tailor-made for families and hosted by local experts, along with special children’s menus and a young travellers’ dining table, reserved on certain nights for children and the two family hosts who accompany each cruise and oversee activities.



In addition to a young travellers’ lounge and games room, there are kids-only film nights with popcorn, and a VIP ship tour with the ship’s captain or hotel manager.

Giant chess boards abound on Uniworld ships. Credit: Uniworld

Keep an eye out for CroisiEurope’s special Family Club deals, which offer free cruises for youngsters under 16 on selected sailings in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Children over five can sleep in a cabin next to Mum and Dad, and there are no expensive solo supplements for single parents. Family Club sailings also feature a children’s menu and a programme of onboard entertainment with hosts.



Aside from designated family sailings, many lines accommodate children on their regular cruises. AmaWaterways’ AmaStella and AmaViola, for example, both feature connecting cabins providing accommodation for families of up to five.



And the line’s striking Ama Magna, which sails the Danube and is twice the width of standard river vessels, offers spacious accommodation and public facilities that are ideal for families, including a swimming pool and theatre where youngsters can watch films on deck with their families.



Get on board

Tauck's seven-night ‘Blue Danube: Family Riverboat Adventure’ aboard MS Savor, from Vilshofen to Budapest via Passau, Salzburg, Durnstein, Wachau Valley, Vienna and Bratislava, departs July 21, 2023, from £3,530.



Uniworld's seven-night ‘Authentic Danube’ cruise aboard River Princess, from Vienna to Nuremberg via Weissenkirchen, Melk,Passau, Vilshofen and Regensburg, departs July 22, 2023, from £2,879.

A-ROSA Cruises' new river ship, A-Rosa Sena, is designed for multi-generational travel. Credit: A-ROSA

Why family comes first for A-ROSA

In May this year, A-ROSA launched the world’s first river ship dedicated to family cruising. The line already has a reputation for relaxed family-friendly sailings but the 280-passenger A-ROSA Sena takes the concept to a new level. It is the first European river cruise ship to have a dedicated family pool and a kids’ club, and it has already been a huge hit with cruise-loving families.



Created with multi-generational groups in mind, the ship features 12 extra-spacious family cabins that sleep up to five. The entertainment programme includes child-friendly treasure hunts, craft sessions, cocktail making and cinema experiences. Onboard, the pirate-themed Treasure Island includes a slide, climbing area, cave areas, craft and painting corners, and a relaxation space with large cushions designed to look like stones.

New A-ROSA Sena is the first river ship with a dedicated kids’ club. Credit: A-ROSA

Mealtimes feature a special children’s buffet for younger passengers, while older children can put together their own favourite dishes at the main buffet if they prefer. There is also a separate family area in the restaurant where families can eat together.



The fun continues ashore, with family-friendly excursions such as trips to the Madurodam miniature park in the Netherlands and Chocolate Nation in Antwerp.



An added bonus for eco-conscious parents – and children – is that A-ROSA Sena is the first river vessel to feature ‘E-motion’ technology. This hybrid propulsion system enables the ship to switch to battery power when entering and leaving port, meaning arrivals and departures can be silent and emission-free.



With fun activities such as face-painting and pizza-making on offer with Uniworld, kids will love their first taste of river cruising. Credit: Uniworld

Lucia Rowe, A-ROSA’s managing director for UK & Ireland, said: "We’ve been welcoming families on to our cruises since 2014, but with A-ROSA Sena we’ve moved things to a whole new level.



"We’ve taken the knowledge we’ve gained over the past few years about the needs and wants of families and incorporated it into the design of A-ROSA Sena from the outset.



"The ship features lots of innovations when it comes to families cruising on the rivers of Europe, with the first dedicated kids’ club room on a river cruise ship, where kids can let off steam, play, relax and make friends.



"There is also the children’s pool on the sundeck in addition to the main swimming pool, plus the family area – all the ingredients needed for the perfect family holiday.



"We know that the children of today are the cruisers of the future, and if they have a great time on board with their parents and grandparents, I’m convinced they will be cruisers for life."

Get on board

A-ROSA's seven-night ‘Rhine Discovery: Amsterdam & Rotterdam’ cruise aboard A-ROSA Sena, from Cologne to Antwerp via Rotterdam and Dordrecht, departs April 1, 2023, from £4,629 (based on a family of four sharing a family cabin).