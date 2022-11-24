Menu

Why you should cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line in 2023 – from visiting Asia’s floating markets to discovering Alaska's natural beauty Norwegian Cruise Line has so many incredible and unique itineraries lined up for next year, and we’re here to let you in on the highlights…

If you’re on the hunt for a riveting getaway to kick off the new year with, then we have the solution for you.



Norwegian Cruise Line, the ever-loved cruise brand, offers a multitude of great sailings – just picture yourself juggling fabulous dining onboard with free-spirited exploration at every port of call.



When you’re not indulging yourself onboard, explore Asia’s floating markets and golden palaces, navigate through mighty iceberg panoramas in Alaska or sunbathe with wallabies on Australia’s golden beaches.



Along with these experiences, you can also head through Europe, the Caribbean, and other exotic regions such as Africa. Read on to discover the very itineraries that you can experience in 2023.

NCL’s 2023 cruises to Europe, the Caribbean and Africa Greek Isles: Santorini, Mykonos & Croatia

As Europe’s leading cruise line (from World Travel Awards), you’ll have a magical escape as there are an impressive 170+ itineraries to Europe on offer – so you can pick the perfect one for you.



Take the 10-day Greek Isle and Mediterranean cruise, for example, where you’ll set off from enchanting Venice (Trieste) on 4 August, 2023, floating through ever-popular destinations such as Santorini, Mykonos and Croatia.



Unwind in your balcony stateroom aboard Norwegian Gem before wandering down cobblestone passages in Slovenia and Montenegro. These will lead you to characteristic market stalls where you can shop for local handicrafts and have your head turned at every limestone facade and castle.



Included in the price of £2,595 per person (based on balcony stateroom), you can discover the fairy-tale UNESCO-listed Old City of Dubrovnik before gazing in awe at the contrasting scenery in Zadar.



In this Croatian gem, you’ll uncover imposing cathedrals, sweeping national parks, and surrounding aquamarine seas.

Dubrovnik is one of Croatia's big hitters – and for good reason. Credit: Shutterstock

Caribbean: Great Stirrup Cay & Cozumel

Dive into an aquatic-themed escape with snorkelling and shipwreck diving adventures in Jamaica and George Town. Also, unearth unique history from the centre of Cozumel’s only town (San Miguel) in Mexico.



Board the line’s newest ship, Norwegian Prima, with sailings ranging from December 2022 to March 2023, from just £1,129 per person – inclusive of a luxurious balcony stateroom cabin (based on 8 January 2023 sailing).



Encompassing so many idyllic paradise locations, this trip also escorts you on a private island visit to Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Viewed as a bucket-list destination for so many passionate travellers, you can spend a whole day on the island ziplining across azure waters and powdered sands.



Perhaps even take a plunge into the water with swimming pigs or let the waves take you on a spellbinding scenic kayak ride around the shores.

Africa: UAE, Seychelles, Kenya & Tanzania

Already made plans for your vacation next year? Squeeze in an extra one to kick off the new year in the best way.



On January 3, 2024, you could be on an African safari-like exploration through Tanzania and Madagascar, spotting wild lemurs, leopards and tomato frogs to name a few.



From £3,665 per person for a luxurious stateroom with a sea view balcony, you’ll also be able to catch a glimpse of diverse marine life including crocodile fish and gigantic octopi.



Departing Qatar, get ready to experience the best of Dubai, boasting the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa tower, and vibrant souks in the Dubai Creek old sector.



With a spellbinding distinction in city skylines and natural parks throughout this 17-day voyage to the Mauritian capital of Port Louis, you’ll also float through the Seychelles to two iconic islands. Port Victoria is the first with its blossoming botanical gardens and residential swooping fruit bats.



The other is the tiny islet of La Digue, known for its sleepy bays and backdrops of thick mysterious jungles.



NCL should be on the top of your list of who to cruise with for 2023 – its firmly on ours.

Norwegian Prima is the first ship in Norwegian Cruise Line's new Prima class. Credit: Shutterstock