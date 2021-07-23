Win a 7-night 'Idyllic Aegean' Celestyal cruise for two, worth £2,640

What could be better than spending a week at sea exploring some of Greece’s finest destinations on a sun-kissed cruise?

Celestyal Cruises is the leading operator in Greek cruises so you’ll be in good hands, and you can be sure their knowledgeable staff will always go the extra mile to make your holiday truly one to remember.

World of Cruising has teamed up with Greek cruise specialist Celestyal Cruises to offer you and a guest the chance to enjoy an ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruise for two.

The cruise

Celestyal Cruises’ 2022 ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruises run from 30 April to 15 October. On a date of their choice (subject to availability), the winner and guest will enjoy a seven-night round-trip cruise from Athens, sailing around the Greek mainland and islands, with port visits to the stunning isles of Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos.

Your journey will begin in Athens, where you’ll step onboard your ship and get settled in your Exterior Stateroom. Then you might decide it’s time to head for the bar to enjoy a sail-away drink in the sun.

As this port-packed trip unfolds, you’ll get to experience the very best of the balmy Aegean, from some of Europe’s most historic and culturally important sites to the fun-loving islands of modern-day Greece.

Cruising overnight from Athens, your first port stop will be Kusadasi in Turkey, the starting point for a visit to Ephesus, with its amazing architectural heritage from the glory days of ancient Greece and Rome.

Next comes the lovely island of Rhodes, where you’ll find plenty to see among the winding medieval streets of the Old Town (don’t miss a visit to the city’s history museum, the Palace of the Grand Masters).

The following day brings you to the popular seaside town of Agios Nikolaos on the east side of Crete. Filled with shops selling authentic local leatherware, perfumes and soaps, it’s a pretty spot to wander around, do a bit of light shopping, then stop for lunch and admire the view.

By now you’ll be settled into your new island-hopping life – but get ready for a jaw-dropper on day four when you sail into stunning Santorini. With its distinctive blue and white painted buildings and wild volcanic scenery, this is surely the most photographed island in Greece – with great food, too, at its traditional tavernas.

Leaving Santorini behind, the ship will then head to Milos, another beautiful volcanic island that offers more than 80 amazing beaches, including the dazzling Kleftiko and Sarakiniko. Here you’ll discover the famous three catacombs – believed to date back to the 1st century – and the ancient theatre of Milos, where the world-famous sculpture known as the Venus de Milo was discovered.

Then on the final day of you’ll cruise, you’ll head to the party-loving island of Mykonos. But you don’t have to be a night owl to love these streets with their whitewashed houses and colourful bougainvillaea trees. The shopping is great here, too – in fact, it’s the perfect place to buy holiday souvenirs. Look out for Matoyánni Street, filled with upmarket local shops and some charming cafes.

Finally, don’t miss the waterfront, where you can meet the resident pelican, something of a local celebrity.

Having enjoyed the very best of the Greek islands on a memorable holiday, your last day will see you cruising back to Athens, your head full of memories of Greece, its history, its culture and – of course – the delightfully friendly locals.