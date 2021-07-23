Win a 7-night 'Idyllic Aegean' Celestyal cruise for two, worth £2,640
What could be better than spending a week at sea exploring some of Greece’s finest destinations on a sun-kissed cruise?
World of Cruising has teamed up with Greek cruise specialist Celestyal Cruises to offer you and a guest the chance to enjoy an ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruise for two.
Celestyal Cruises is the leading operator in Greek cruises so you’ll be in good hands, and you can be sure their knowledgeable staff will always go the extra mile to make your holiday truly one to remember.
Enter now and win a seven-night cruise for two people.
Simply complete the form below to enter and win a Celestyal sailing this summer.
The cruise
Celestyal Cruises’ 2022 ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruises run from 30 April to 15 October. On a date of their choice (subject to availability), the winner and guest will enjoy a seven-night round-trip cruise from Athens, sailing around the Greek mainland and islands, with port visits to the stunning isles of Santorini, Rhodes and Mykonos.
Your journey will begin in Athens, where you’ll step onboard your ship and get settled in your Exterior Stateroom. Then you might decide it’s time to head for the bar to enjoy a sail-away drink in the sun.
As this port-packed trip unfolds, you’ll get to experience the very best of the balmy Aegean, from some of Europe’s most historic and culturally important sites to the fun-loving islands of modern-day Greece.
Cruising overnight from Athens, your first port stop will be Kusadasi in Turkey, the starting point for a visit to Ephesus, with its amazing architectural heritage from the glory days of ancient Greece and Rome.
Next comes the lovely island of Rhodes, where you’ll find plenty to see among the winding medieval streets of the Old Town (don’t miss a visit to the city’s history museum, the Palace of the Grand Masters).
The following day brings you to the popular seaside town of Agios Nikolaos on the east side of Crete. Filled with shops selling authentic local leatherware, perfumes and soaps, it’s a pretty spot to wander around, do a bit of light shopping, then stop for lunch and admire the view.
By now you’ll be settled into your new island-hopping life – but get ready for a jaw-dropper on day four when you sail into stunning Santorini. With its distinctive blue and white painted buildings and wild volcanic scenery, this is surely the most photographed island in Greece – with great food, too, at its traditional tavernas.
Leaving Santorini behind, the ship will then head to Milos, another beautiful volcanic island that offers more than 80 amazing beaches, including the dazzling Kleftiko and Sarakiniko. Here you’ll discover the famous three catacombs – believed to date back to the 1st century – and the ancient theatre of Milos, where the world-famous sculpture known as the Venus de Milo was discovered.
Then on the final day of you’ll cruise, you’ll head to the party-loving island of Mykonos. But you don’t have to be a night owl to love these streets with their whitewashed houses and colourful bougainvillaea trees. The shopping is great here, too – in fact, it’s the perfect place to buy holiday souvenirs. Look out for Matoyánni Street, filled with upmarket local shops and some charming cafes.
Finally, don’t miss the waterfront, where you can meet the resident pelican, something of a local celebrity.
Having enjoyed the very best of the Greek islands on a memorable holiday, your last day will see you cruising back to Athens, your head full of memories of Greece, its history, its culture and – of course – the delightfully friendly locals.
What's included
- All food and unlimited classic drinks
- Two excursions - Ephesus, Kusadasi; Acropolis of Lindos; Rhodes
- Onboard entertainment
- Gratuities
- Port taxes
The ships
Celestyal Cruises’ three beautiful ships – Experience, Olympia and Crystal – each carry no more than 1,800 guests. That means they can visit ports that larger vessels cannot access, with itineraries including some of the most authentic Greek destinations.
Onboard, their guests enjoy personal attention and a warm Greek welcome from the staff, plus fabulous facilities including a choice of bars and restaurants, as well as a spa, pool, library, gym and sauna.
All staterooms are equipped with superbly comfortable beds and great showers, while suite guests enjoy their own personal balcony. Fresh toiletries and towels will be delivered to your door twice a day, and your personal steward is on hand for room service 24/7.
Bars and restaurants
As you’d expect from a Greek cruise line, the onboard food and drink will be a highlight of your holiday. And with all your meals and unlimited classic drinks included in your fare, you can sit back, relax and enjoy the view.
Then head for one of the onboard restaurants for the finest Mediterranean cuisine, including authentic classics such as Greek salad and lamb kleftiko. The next day at breakfast you’ll be treated to freshly baked bread and pastries.
What you could win
Departing on a date of your choice in 2022 (subject to availability), the prize includes a full-board ‘Idyllic Aegean’ Celestyal cruise for two sharing an exterior stateroom.
The winner and guest will enjoy complimentary meals and unlimited classic drinks plus two excursions (please note, flights to Greece are not included in the competition prize).
Terms & Conditions
- The ‘Idyllic Aegean’ prize comprises seven days onboard the Celestyal Crystal in an exterior stateroom; two excursions; all meals and drinks onboard; gratuities; and all port charges.
- The cruise is available to be taken on selected dates in 2022, subject to availability, and the prize cannot be extended.
- The prize winner and their companion are responsible for arranging their own flights and transfers.
- Travel insurance is not included. Any other expenses incurred during the period of the prize will be the responsibility of the prize winner and their companion.
- No cash alternative will be offered and prizes are non-transferable. Prize is non-refundable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
- The prize winner will be responsible for supplying valid passports and, where necessary, for obtaining appropriate vaccinations and inoculations.
- It is strongly recommended that travellers take out adequate travel insurance. Celestyal Cruises cannot be responsible for unforeseen cancellations of flights or the cruise due to circumstances beyond their control.
- The competition is open to residents of the UK and Northern Ireland aged 18 and over.
Win a 7-night 'Idyllic Aegean' Celestyal cruise for two, worth £2,640
Sicilian market delicacies & champagne in the Caribbean Sea - Seabourn's luxury winter cruises
Tall ships in the Med to luxury trains in the Rockies - inside Riviera Travel’s ocean cruises
USA, Australia, New Zealand and far beyond – Fred. Olsen’s World Cruise 2024
Viking Cruises reveals no single supplements for solo travellers as cruises resume
P&O Cruises cancels winter Caribbean cruises - when are P&O Cruises resuming sailing?
Inside newest Oceania Cruises ship Vista and its dazzling suites and staterooms
When will cruise lines resume sailing? Complete guide to all cruise lines' start dates
Cruising in the Caribbean among top UK bucket list experiences
Latest travel advice for cruises after international sailings get green light
Greek Island Glow
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Sept 2022
- Virgin Voyages, Resilient Lady
- Piraeus, Santorini, Rhodes, + 3 more
Greek Isles: Santorini, Mykonos & Rhodes
- 7 nights, departs on the 07 Nov 2021
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Jade
- Piraeus, Heraklion (Iraklion), Crete, Rhodes, + 5 more
Yachting Gems of the Aegean
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Jul 2022
- Crystal Cruises, Crystal Esprit
- Piraeus, Delos, Mykonos, + 7 more
Piraeus Roundtrip
- 7 nights, departs on the 03 Jun 2023
- SeaDream Yacht Club, SeaDream I
- Piraeus, Monemvasía, Agios Nikólaos, Kríti, + 5 more
Corinth Canal & Ancient Greece
- 10 nights, departs on the 27 Mar 2023
- Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, Braemar
- Valletta, Ermoupoli, Syra, Rhodes, + 7 more