The cruise Departing on 22 May 2022, the lucky winner and guest will get to explore Norway’s most picturesque fjords, with port visits included at Bergen and Stavanger. The journey begins in Southampton, where you’ll board Cunard’s famous Queen Mary 2. Relax in your A2 Britannia Club Balcony Stateroom, where you’ll enjoy all those special Cunard touches, including your own stateroom steward, a nightly turn-down service and – of course – tea and coffee-making facilities. Sailing overnight from Southampton, your first port stop will be Bergen, known as the ‘Gateway to the Fjords’. Here you’ll discover the city’s rich heritage as you visit the historic quays of Bryggen and the medieval wooden houses of the city’s waterfront. You can even take a funicular ride to the top of Mount Floyen, more than 1,000 ft above sea level for a bird’s eye view. If Bergen has whetted your appetite for all things Norwegian, get ready to be wowed by the sheer grandeur of the fjords. First, you’ll enjoy a visit to the picturesque village of Olden, famous for giant waterfalls, and Kjenndalen Glacier with its green-tinged glow. Back on board, you’ll then spend the afternoon sailing through Innvikfjorden and Nordfjord, enjoying some of the most stunning scenery on earth. Sailing north, the next day will bring you to the handsome city of Alesund, rebuilt in striking art nouveau style after a fire in 1904, and now resplendent against its impressive backdrop of snow-capped peaks. Turning south again, your final stop will be the colourful port of Stavanger. The heart of a network of islands, connected by graceful bridges, this easily walkable city features streets of handsome 18th-century homes, now converted into artists’ studios and restaurants. Foodies should look out for local delicacies such as elk, reindeer and venison or try a lunchtime treat of smorbrod – an open sandwich topped with meat, fish or cheese. Finally, after a truly memorable cruise, it’s time to turn for home, and your final day will be spent at sea as you travel overnight to Southampton.

Cunard: Queen Mary 2 carries up to 2,691 passengers in style and luxury. Credit: Cunard

What's included - Non-speciality food and beverages onboard are complimentary

- Live shows including Shakespearean classics and musical productions

- Choice of pools and whirlpool spas, plus a fully equipped gym

- A fabulous selection of White Star dining options, bars and lounges, plus 24-hour room service

- ABTA & ATOL protection

- The winner will also receive one of the following as a complimentary extra: onboard spending money, car parking or coach transfers.

All cabins aboard this five-star ship are beautifully decorated throughout

The ship Queen Mary 2 carries up to 2,691 passengers in style and luxury. Christened by Her Majesty the Queen in 2004, the ship underwent a £90 million transformation in 2016. On board, there’s always plenty to keep you occupied while the ship is at sea. You can take in the view from the Observation Deck, gaze at the stars in the unique planetarium on Deck 2, or shop till you drop in the onboard boutiques. Sporty types will enjoy the well-equipped fitness centre, indoor and outdoor pools and cyber golf, while those who prefer less strenuous refreshment can head for the Golden Lion Pub, Sir Samuels wine bar or Churchill’s cigar lounge. Everyone will also enjoy the wide range of delicious fayre at the Britannia restaurant, and don’t miss Cunard’s legendary afternoon tea, served by white-gloved waiters in the Queens Room. - READ MORE: Everything you need to know about luxury line Cunard - The cabins All cabins aboard this five-star ship are beautifully decorated throughout, with superbly comfortable furnishings. On your cruise, you’ll stay in a 248sq ft A2 Britannia Club Balcony Stateroom with a king-sized bed, a welcoming lounge area with a desk and stationery, plus satellite television, complimentary tea and coffee facilities, British plug sockets and a minibar. Your generous ensuite bathroom is equipped with a powerful shower and supplied daily with complimentary Penhaligon’s toiletries, as well fluffy robes and slippers. You’ll find there’s a chilled bottle of sparkling wine awaiting your arrival, and your stateroom steward will be available to look after you for the duration of your cruise. So all you have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the stunning Norwegian ocean views from your private balcony. What you could win Departing on 22 May 2022, the prize includes a full-board seven-night

‘Norwegian Fjords’ cruise for two people sharing an A2 Britannia Club Balcony Stateroom aboard Cunard’s Queen Mary 2. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals and beverages on board, plus a wide range of nightly entertainment.



