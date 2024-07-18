Win a four-night escorted group tour to Iceland with Saga
Saga Holidays are giving away a trip for two to Iceland worth £4,000
Departing November 4, 2024, the lucky winner and their guest will be flown to Reykjavik for a four night adventure in Iceland.
This prize includes VIP return transfers from home to airport, return flights from London Heathrow, four nights accommodation, transportation in each destination by coach, four breakfasts, two lunches and one dinner and excursions.
These excursions are a tour in search of the Northern Lights and Eldhestar horse park, full day tour of the South Shore (with Skogar Folk Museum and Lava Centre) and the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon and Reykjavic city tour, including Aurora Reykjavik museum.
