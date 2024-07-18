Cruise news / Win a four-night escorted group tour to Iceland with Saga
Iceland's diminutive yet dramatic capital, Reykjavik, rewards a visit. Credit: Shutterstock

Win a four-night escorted group tour to Iceland with Saga

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Saga Holidays are giving away a trip for two to Iceland worth £4,000

Departing November 4, 2024, the lucky winner and their guest will be flown to Reykjavik for a four night adventure in Iceland.

This prize includes VIP return transfers from home to airport, return flights from London Heathrow, four nights accommodation, transportation in each destination by coach, four breakfasts, two lunches and one dinner and excursions.

These excursions are a tour in search of the Northern Lights and Eldhestar horse park, full day tour of the South Shore (with Skogar Folk Museum and Lava Centre) and the Golden Circle, Blue Lagoon and Reykjavic city tour, including Aurora Reykjavik museum.

Iceland is great for stunning natural scenery. Credit: Shutterstock
About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile
