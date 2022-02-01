Credit: MSC Cruises Sponsored by MSC Cruises

Competition: Win a 7-night no-fly MSC Cruises European holiday for two worth £3,500 Competition time - enter here to get your hands on a free cruise with MSC Cruises around Europe this summer for you and one other.

Win a fun-filled week sailing around France and Spain this summer aboard the award-winning MSC Virtuosa with our latest competition. We’ve teamed up with MSC Cruises to offer you and a guest the chance to win this amazing prize for two. Departing on 25 June 2022, the lucky winner and their guest will get to explore some of Europe’s finest destinations, including Paris and La Rochelle in France, plus Santiago de Compostela and Bilbao in Spain. Your journey will begin in Southampton, where you’ll board the ship and get settled in your balcony cabin. This comes with a ‘Fantastica Experience’, which gives you free delivery on breakfast in your cabin, the chance to buy a discounted drinks package and request a preferred dinner sitting, plus a 20 per cent discount on a prepaid speciality restaurant package.



Sailing overnight from Southampton, your first stop will be the delightful coastal city of La Rochelle in south-western France. A centre for the fishing trade since the 12th century, the Vieux Port (Old Harbour) is a great place to visit – and don’t miss the Old Town with its half-timbered medieval houses. The following day you’ll get to enjoy the delights of Bilbao in the Basque country of northern Spain. The city is famed for its striking Frank Gehry-designed Guggenheim art museum, encased in curvy titanium. But equally alluring are the many restaurants and bars serving excellent pintxos (Basque tapas) at reasonable prices. Staying in Spain, your next port of call will be La Coruna in the Galicia region. From here a coach will take you to Santiago de Compostela, the historic city at the end of the famous Camino de Santiago pilgrimage route, whose cathedral is said to hold the remains of the apostle St James. It’s a mesmerising place and shouldn’t be missed. Having enjoyed some of the most fascinating sights in Spain, the next day you’ll be at sea, giving you time to explore MSC Virtuosa’s amazing entertainment and leisure facilities, as well as the wide range of restaurants and bars onboard. - READ MORE: MSC's 2022 cruises to Spain, Canary Islands & Norway - Turning north as this no-fly cruise nears its end, the ship will make a final stop at Le Havre, Normandy’s lively port city on the banks of the River Seine. It’s a great place to enjoy authentic regional cuisine and taste the local apple cider. But the best is yet to come, because from here it’s an easy excursion to Paris, where you can enjoy all the wonders of the City of Light – from the Eiffel Tower and Notre Dame cathedral to the Louvre and the Pompidou Centre. And there’s no rush – your ship doesn’t leave port until 10 o’clock that night, so you’ll have plenty of time to enjoy all the sights, sounds and flavours of one of the most celebrated cities in the world.

Free cruise: All meals onboard in standard fine dining areas are included in the prize. Credit: MSC Cruises

What's included • All meals onboard in standard fine dining areas • Onboard activities and entertainment, including Broadway-style shows • Balcony cabin accommodation • ABTA & ATOL protection - READ MORE: Ultimate guide to MSC Virtuosa, from cabins to capacity - The ship MSC Virtuosa is the perfect choice for cruisers who enjoy all the fun of a big-ship experience, including world-class shows, plenty of places to eat and drink, and some of the best shopping at sea. The ship can accommodate up to 6,200 passengers and boasts an impressive main promenade – the Galleria Virtuosa. Lined with shops, bars and restaurants, and featuring an 80-metre LED ceiling display that changes throughout the day, the Galleria leads to the ship’s huge triple-deck atrium, where the grand staircase glistens with Swarovski crystals – just the place to grab an impressive selfie.

Free cruise: Prize winners will stay in balcony cabin accommodation. Credit: MSC Cruises

As you’d expect from MSC Cruises, the food on board MSC Virtuosa is fantastic and there’s a wide range of dining options. Speciality restaurants include Indochine, a delicious take on Vietnamese classics with a French twist; authentic Kaito Sushi Bar and Teppanyaki, and world-famous fast-casual streetfood concept HOLA! Tacos and Cantina, where you’ll find a selection of Latin American and Mexican-inspired dishes and drinks. Each of the 10 onboard restaurants offers something unique, and don’t miss the chance to get a cocktail mixed by the first humanoid robotic bartender at sea. Also onboard you’ll find a roomy and well-equipped gym with sea views, four pools and the popular MSC Aurea Spa – perfect for chilling out on sea days. - READ MORE: Top 16 destinations to visit in 2022 - What you could win The prize includes a full-board seven-night European cruise for two sharing a balcony cabin aboard MSC Virtuosa, departing on 25 June 2022. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals in the main restaurants, plus a wide range of nightly entertainment. The competition closes on April 4.

Terms and Conditions



Prize 1 (one) winner will receive 2 (two) x tickets in a fantastica balcony cabin for themselves and a guest onboard a 7 night Northern Europe cruise on the award-winning MSC Virtuosa on June 25 2022, departing from Southampton. The Prize does not include flights, visa, passport, travel insurance, travel/transportation, food, beverages, souvenirs, gratuities, car parking charges, excess baggage, additional excursions and attractions or any other costs of a personal nature (including spending money) that are not explicitly set out in these Terms and neither the Promoter nor any provider of any part of the Prize will be responsible for any such costs. The Prize is subject to the following: 6.1.1 The winner and their guest must abide by and are subject to the Promoter’s published Conditions of Carriage and Booking Terms and Conditions (available here -as may be updated from time to time). 6.1.2 The Prize must be booked by 30 March 2022. Travel will be subject to availability at the time of booking. Competition entries must be submitted on or before April 4. 6.1.3 Once tickets have been booked, no amendments will be made unless the Promoter (in their sole discretion) elects to do so. Any additional charges in relation to any amendments are payable by the winner. The Prize may not be combined with any other promotions or special offers. 6.1.4 The winner and guest must travel together in all instances, on the same dates and time, take the same trip and share the same room in all provided accommodation. The winner will forgo the Prize in totality if the winner fails to attend the scheduled cruise, and the Promoter and any prize providers shall have no further obligation to the winner. The Promoter and any prize providers have no legal obligation to the winner’s guest, and the winner is responsible for his/her guest at all times, including ensuring that the guest is present and on time for all scheduled travel. 6.1.5 The winner will not be eligible for the Prize if the winner is not able to secure the necessary travel documents, such as passport or Covid vaccination certificate for any reason whatsoever, in time for scheduled travel. The winner and guest must have a passport that is valid for at least six months on date of travel. There shall be no replacement or substitute prize or any other form of compensation, and the Promoter may in its sole discretion determine whether to select another Prize winner. The winner and guest must be fully vaccinated for Covid-19. Vaccination certificate will have to be presented at embarkation. For full updates on current travel requirements please visit MSC. The winner and guest must present proof of COVID-19 insurance clearly showing the COVID-19 risks coverage. Failing to provide that will result in denied embarkation. 6.1.6 The winner is solely responsible for any additional charges incurred on the cruise during their stay, including, without limitation, costs of meals, drinks, additional nights and services together with related taxes. 6.1.7 A valid credit or debit card will be required to check in to the cruise and will be used to guarantee any incidentals such as in-room calls or services. 6.1.8 The winners must inform the Promoter of any wheelchair or any similar access needs. 6.1.9 The winner and guest agree that they undertake the trip stated in the Prize at their own risk. The winner understands that the Prize is being made available to the winner and guest on condition that the winner will hold safe the Promoter from any claims or liability arising from any loss or damage, injuries, illness, loss or expenses arising from the trip or any part of the Prize. 6.1.10 Winners are responsible for the behaviour of themselves and their guest whilst taking the Prize. The Promoter reserves the right in its absolute discretion to exclude a winner and/or guest from participation in any aspect of the Prize if any party fails to comply with the directions of the Promoter or any companies associated with the Prize or if a winner and/or guest act in a manner that is dangerous to themselves or to the public or is, in the opinion of the Promoter, anti-social in any manner or which causes a disturbance or nuisance to others.