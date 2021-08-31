Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Paramount Cruises

Win an all-inclusive three-night Virgin Voyages cruise for two on brand new ship to Bruges Competition time folks! Enter below to win a free "long weekender" cruise with Virgin Voyages to Belgium in Spring 2022.

World of Cruising has teamed up with leading cruise specialist Paramount Cruises to offer you and a guest the chance to enjoy a ‘Long Weekender in Zeebrugge’ cruise for two onboard Virgin Voyages’ new Valiant Lady ship. The cruise departs from Portsmouth on April 29, 2022, stopping off at Zeebrugge in Belgium before returning back to Portsmouth on May 2. Enter now and win a three-night cruise for two people. Simply complete the form below to enter and win a Virgin Voyages sailing this summer.

The cruise The lucky winner and their guest will enjoy a fun-filled 3-night round-trip cruise on board Valiant Lady. Your journey will begin in Portsmouth where you'll step on board the ship, get settled in your roomy Sea Terrace cabin, then head to one of the onboard bars to enjoy a sail-away drink. Stopping at Zeebrugge, you’ll be able to spend the day exploring the historic city of Bruges. This picturesque city boasts canals, cobbled streets and some very attractive medieval buildings. Don’t miss the 14th century Stadhuis (City Hall) in Burg Square or the 13th century Belfry with an 83-metre tower with panoramic views in nearby Markt Square. Belgium is of course the home of chips and mayonnaise so you’ll eat well here. Chocoholics will love the many speciality chocolate shops in the city centre. As well as food, Bruges is known for its lace and antiques so there’s lots to buy here too. Back on board, you’ll be delighted with the wide range of things to do on this exciting new Virgin Voyages’ ship. Boasting 20 eateries, a wide range of cabins and some of the best entertainment at sea, along with its sister ship Scarlet Lady, adults-only Valiant Lady is the perfect place to enjoy a weekend cruise you’ll remember forever.

Adults-only Valiant Lady is the perfect place to enjoy a weekend cruise you’ll remember forever. Credit: Virgin Voyages

What’s Included All food onboard is complimentary

Onboard entertainment

Port taxes

Gratuities

On-board workout classes

Basic beverages – still and sparkling water; non-pressed juices; sodas; tea; filter coffee. The Ship Virgin Voyages has changed the face of cruises. Their two brand new ships Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady offer modern travellers the chance to sail to some great destinations onboard an adults-only ship. Onboard you’ll find over 20 places to eat, immersive and modern entertainment, great bars serving cocktails and craft beers and even a tattoo parlour. Their health and wellbeing offering feels fresh too with sun-rise yoga classes, outdoor boxing and meditation classes on offer to all. You can even jog around the red running track at the top of the ship – it’s the perfect place for an onboard selfie. Meanwhile, the cabins are fun and funky with beds changing to sofas in the day so you can enjoy a place of your own to rest and relax.

Valiant Lady cabins are fun and funky with beds changing to sofas in the day. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Your cabin In your roomy Sea Terrace cabin, you’ll get to enjoy a comfy bed, rain shower and glamourous getting ready area. On the terrace you’ll find a hammock – just the spot to enjoy the sweeping view of the horizon as you enjoy a sea view or come into port. Bars & restaurants Food and drink play an important part on Virgin Voyages’ ships and the feeling is more cool food market than old-school buffet. From steakhouses to Korean BBQ, you’ll find 20 plus eateries on board. And even better, you can grab something to eat 24/7. So if you’ve got the hankering for some late night chips or pizza, you’ll find your perfect snack on board. Our favourite restaurants include The Wake, where you can enjoy sizzling steaks and seafood and The Test kitchen, which offers foodies to the chance to enjoy some new and experimental dishes. As you’d expect from a Virgin cruise, the onboard bars are some of the best in the world. The line has partnered with the world’s best mixologists to create some great drink menus. Our favourite onboard watering holes include the Draught Haus Tap Room where you’ll find a fine selection of craft beers, the On The Rocks martini and cocktail bar and the very jazzy Sip Lounge, where you can treat yourself to a chilled glass of champers. And unlike other cruise lines, Virgin Voyages have pledged to keep the drink prices realistic so you can buy a beer for $6, a basic cocktail for $9 and plenty of wines by the glass for under $10. What you could win Departing on 29 April 2022, the prize includes a full-board ‘Long Weekender in Zeebrugge’ cruise for two on board Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady, sharing a Sea Terrace cabin. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals, free wi-fi, workout classes, gratuities and basic beverages on the cruise.

Food and drink play an important part on Virgin Voyages’ ships. Credit: Virgin Voyages

