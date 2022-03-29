Wonderful Stuff! Wonder of the Seas cruise ship in facts & figures
Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wonder of the Seas made her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale in March 2022. Check out what to expect aboard the world’s largest cruise ship...
Wonder of the Seas - Fast Facts
1,188 feet long
210 feet wide
22 knots cruising speed
6,988 guests
2,300 crew
18 decks
24 guest elevators
4 bow thrusters
2,867 staterooms
11 bars & lounges
20 restaurants
Internet on cruise ships: How does the internet work at sea? Which cruise lines have best Wi-Fi?
Child-friendly cruises: Which cruise lines are best for holidays with children?
Cruise ship private islands: Which lines have their own island?
World's largest ship Royal Caribbean Wonder of the Seas sets sail - what's onboard?
Do cruise ships require masks? Full list of major cruise lines' face mask rules
How fast do cruise ships go? Amazing cruising facts and figures
The ultimate guide to cruise ship cabins, from inside cabins to suites
Royal Caribbean Covid rules and restrictions - what you can and can't do
Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises - full list of other cruise line cancellations
Amazing adventures to try on 2022's new cruise ships from P&O to Royal Caribbean
The Suite Neighbourhood
All Royal Caribbean Oasis-class ships are divided into ‘neighbourhoods’ but Wonder of the Seas has an extra one, exclusively for suite guests.
Look out for the elevated sun deck, complete with plunge pool and bar, plus new private restaurant Coastal Kitchen and the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet.
Ultimate Abyss & Kid's Play Srea
Joining The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea (pictured), will be Wonder Playscape, an exciting new open-air play area.
Kids will love the climbing walls, slides, games and a touch-activated interactive mural.
Captain
Captain Rob Hempstead will be leading the crew on Wonder of the Seas.
He has sailed with Royal Caribbean since 1999 and has served as Master aboard six ships since 2005.
Find your ideal cruise
Royal Loft Suite
If you really want to push the boat out, book the stunning Royal Loft Suite.
This super- spacious (142m sq) duplex sleeps six and includes its own balcony Jacuzzi. Will you ever want to leave?
The Vue
Look out for cantilevered bar The Vue, which offers panoramic ocean views from high above the waves.
Then as the sun dips down, its colourful mosaic canopy lights up overhead.
Pool Deck
Huge and packed with fun things to do, the pool deck promises a great Caribbean vibe, with live music and more.
As well as a massive pool, there’s the largest poolside movie screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet, The Perfect Storm high-speed waterslides, kids’ aqua park Splashaway Bay and cool new bar The Lime & Coconut.
AquaTheater
Be prepared to be wowed by the mighty AquaTheater.
This open-air entertainment venue in the Boardwalk neighbourhood, where divers, dancers and acrobats perform in the deepest pool at sea, is a must-visit destination.
Cruise secrets: Singer reveals what life is really like below deck from romance to difficult guests
Competition: Win a 7-night no-fly MSC Cruises European holiday for two from Southampton worth £3,500
Debbie McGee on Prince Philip's cruise birthday party & surviving storms with Paul Daniels
Living on a cruise liner: Can I stay on a cruise ship full time?
Internet on cruise ships: How does the internet work at sea? Which cruise lines have best Wi-Fi?
Viking Octantis’ Godmother Liv Arnesen’s top tips on skiing and cruising in Antarctica
6 of the best no-fly cruises from Fred. Olsen to Cunard
Bag 25% off select expedition cruises with Hapag-Lloyd Cruises - but act quickly
Jamaica Port Guide: A complete guide of what to see, do & eat in Jamaica
P&O Cruises summer 2024 itineraries from picturesque Ibiza to the awe-inspiring Arctic
14 Night Transatlantic Cruise
- 14 nights, departs on the 20 Apr 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nassau, Málaga, + 4 more
7 Night Western Mediterranean Cruise
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Jul 2022
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Civitavecchia, Naples, Barcelona, + 4 more
7 Night Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Nov 2023
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, Charlotte Amalie, + 2 more
7 Nt Eastern Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 7 nights, departs on the 02 Jul 2023
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, Charlotte Amalie, + 2 more
7 Night Western Caribbean & Perfect Day
- 7 nights, departs on the 21 Apr 2024
- Royal Caribbean International, Wonder of the Seas
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Coco Cay, Cozumel, + 3 more