Credit: Royal Caribbean

Wonderful Stuff! Wonder of the Seas cruise ship in facts & figures Royal Caribbean cruise ship Wonder of the Seas made her maiden voyage from Fort Lauderdale in March 2022. Check out what to expect aboard the world’s largest cruise ship...

Wonder of the Seas - Fast Facts 1,188 feet long 210 feet wide 22 knots cruising speed 6,988 guests 2,300 crew 18 decks 24 guest elevators 4 bow thrusters 2,867 staterooms 11 bars & lounges 20 restaurants



The Suite Neighbourhood All Royal Caribbean Oasis-class ships are divided into ‘neighbourhoods’ but Wonder of the Seas has an extra one, exclusively for suite guests. Look out for the elevated sun deck, complete with plunge pool and bar, plus new private restaurant Coastal Kitchen and the grandest Ultimate Family Suite yet.

The Suite Neighborhood boasts a relaxing sun deck with a stunning view and complete bar. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Ultimate Abyss & Kid's Play Srea

Joining The Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea (pictured), will be Wonder Playscape, an exciting new open-air play area. Kids will love the climbing walls, slides, games and a touch-activated interactive mural.

The Ultimate Abyss offers kids endless fun in a colourful and vibrant space. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Captain Captain Rob Hempstead will be leading the crew on Wonder of the Seas. He has sailed with Royal Caribbean since 1999 and has served as Master aboard six ships since 2005.

Captain Rob Hempstead will be leading the crew with his expertise. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Royal Loft Suite If you really want to push the boat out, book the stunning Royal Loft Suite. This super- spacious (142m sq) duplex sleeps six and includes its own balcony Jacuzzi. Will you ever want to leave?

The luxurious Royal Loft Suite boasts a spacious area with its own balcony Jacuzzi. Credit: Royal Caribbean

The Vue Look out for cantilevered bar The Vue, which offers panoramic ocean views from high above the waves. Then as the sun dips down, its colourful mosaic canopy lights up overhead.

With stunning views, The Vue is sure to be a bar for everyone to enjoy. Credit: Royal Caribbean

Pool Deck Huge and packed with fun things to do, the pool deck promises a great Caribbean vibe, with live music and more. As well as a massive pool, there’s the largest poolside movie screen in the Royal Caribbean fleet, The Perfect Storm high-speed waterslides, kids’ aqua park Splashaway Bay and cool new bar The Lime & Coconut.

Packed with adventure, the massive pool promises fun for everyone. Credit: Royal Caribbean

AquaTheater Be prepared to be wowed by the mighty AquaTheater. This open-air entertainment venue in the Boardwalk neighbourhood, where divers, dancers and acrobats perform in the deepest pool at sea, is a must-visit destination.

The Aquatheater hosts several events and performances for fascinating entertainment. Credit: Royal Caribbean