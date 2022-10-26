Why your next trip should be a world cruise
Want to see the very best of what the universe has to offer? Travel around the world with Ambassador Cruise Line.
Taste global cuisine, merge a fusion of fascinating cultures and make life-long friendships. Across 120 nights, you’ll experience all this and more through days ashore in a huge variety of destinations.
To put it simply, you’re in for the adventure of a lifetime on a world cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line.
Short of time? Pick out the best part of this cruise line’s world tour for you and immerse yourself in one of its sectors instead.
Whether you choose to see the blubbering elephant seals on the rarely visited treasure of Tristan da Cunha or immerse yourself in the Australian portion of the cruise, you’ll have the perfect introduction to your desired region.
Ambassador Cruise Line has launched a brand-new world voyage onboard their glorious flagship, Ambience, sailing on January 07, 2024, from £10,459 per person. And, if you book before 21 November 2022 you can take advantage of up to £4800 per cabin onboard credit.
We’ve put together our favourite destination highlights from this enthralling itinerary, so all you need to do is get inspired and then take the plunge on this roundtrip from London Tilbury…
Starting in the South Pacific
Ambience's 2024 Grand Round the World Cruise dives into some tropical, unspoilt islands resting tranquilly in French Polynesia and New Zealand.
After gliding through the Azores and the exotic Caribbean, these islands give you the ultimate island-hopping adventure so soon into your cruise – encompassing picturesque paradises such as Bora Bora, and the glowing blue waters around the Bay of Islands.
Australian delights
We don’t even know where to begin when it comes to the Australian cities you visit during this expedition. Along with a stop off in the iconic capital where the famous Sydney Opera House lies and the ‘sporting capital of the world’ in Melbourne, let’s just say, you’ll really get to know this country on a deeper level.
You can take our word for this as you’ll also spend valuable time in lesser-visited Fremantle with its laid-back atmosphere, characteristic bar culture and beautiful Victorian architecture. You may even catch a glimpse of a majestic whale basking off the Perth coast!
Oh, and get ready for some sweeping parklands hugging the banks of the River Torrens in Adelaide. You’ll have it all during your visit to Australia.
Asia’s proud culture
This cruise line hasn’t fallen flat when it comes to serving you up the most sensational otherworldly cruise, also taking you into the depths of Asian heritage and traditions through, what seems to be, an endless variety of ports in Asia.
Be welcomed with cheery smiles from the locals in Sri Lanka, take in the unmissable beauty of the UNESCO-listed Botanic Gardens in Singapore and kick back with a beach break on the Indonesian island of Lombok.
After exploring Penang's colourful Chinese shophouses, you’re bound to drool over the abundance of authentic Malaysian food from the Hawker markets and stalls.
Head into the African wilderness
Time to whip out the camouflage. The nature reserves of East and South Africa are calling your name.
In Mahé, keep your eyes peeled for massive coconut crabs and Aldabra giant tortoises down at the beach, or peer into the mountain rainforests to gawp at Seychelles black parrots, squawking fruit bats and luminous treefrogs.
A vibrant wash of fruits and spices from the local area can also be admired from the Sir Selwyn Clarke Market before hopping on Ambience to Kenya.
From Mombasa, you can choose to spend two unforgettable days on an optional overland trip to Tsavo National Park where you’ll encounter man-eating lions, stomping elephants and glowing sunsets.
Of course, a cruise through South Africa wouldn’t be complete without a call to one of the top traveller destinations: the renowned Cape Town. In this eco-friendly and advanced bio-diverse city, ride a cable car to the peak of Table Mountain for the perfect piccy. Or escape to the winelands blanketed in flowering greenery.
Brazilian charm
Your vacation will be topped off with your final days in contrasting gems such as the Cape Verde Islands, Morocco and Portugal. But before that, Brazil will steal your heart with its welcoming people and upbeat way of life.
Dance into the night with the samba, wander along tropical coastlines or reach the top of Sugarloaf Mountain in vibrant Rio de Janeiro.
The lively festivals and food hotspots in the proud Brazilian hub of Salvador are just a small snippet of what’s on offer, along with Recife’s maze of winding canals and bridges.
Grand Round World Cruise
- 120 nights, departs on the 07 Jan 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Rotterdam, Leixões, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 39 more
Rotterdam to Auckland
- 43 nights, departs on the 07 Jan 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Rotterdam, Leixões, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 13 more
Rotterdam to Sydney
- 49 nights, departs on the 07 Jan 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Rotterdam, Leixões, Ponta Delgada, Azores, + 15 more
Amazon & West Indies Adventure
- 42 nights, departs on the 18 Jan 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Tilbury, Rotterdam, Leixões, + 18 more