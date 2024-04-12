World of Cruising announces new podcast
Real Response Media, the publisher behind the World of Cruising website and our sister magazine, has launched a podcast
Produced by Jonny Heather and aimed at anyone with an interest in cruise, CruiseCast will offer listeners all the latest cruise news, views and ship reviews.
Each month our SEO and heritage editor, Calum Brown, and senior digital editor, Kaye Holland will host a studio discussion with cruise industry guests covering all the latest talking points.
On the rationale for the podcast, Kaye Holland said: “The World of Cruising website and magazine has been offering advice and inspiration – and celebrating the best of cruise holidays since 2011.
"We felt launching a cruise podcast was a natural progression of our coverage and builds on our core offering which is about sharing our passion for, and knowledge of, cruise. CruiseCast is a space to share, to be inspired, to be moved, to learn, and maybe even laugh."
Calum Brown added: “There is a lot of industry knowledge within World of Cruising that we’ve been sharing through the website and magazine, and now through the podcast.
“There is nothing like the dynamism that comes when you get cruise people in a room together and this comes across in the first episode.”
Listeners can subscribe to CruiseCast via all good podcasting platforms.
