Sponsored by ROL Cruise

Your cruise guide to sailing hassle-free with Celebrity Cruises Start your holiday on the right foot with one of Celebrity Cruises’ most-popular flightless itineraries.

With confining baggage restrictions, irritating flight delays, and covid airport stresses still being very much a thing, no-fly cruises are trending more than ever – and why wouldn’t they be?



Cruising straight from a UK port makes life a lot easier right now, and that’s why a cruise from Southampton aboard Celebrity Silhouette could be the answer to your next laid-back getaway in 2023.



Plus, with a striking sunset bar boasting extraordinary musical evenings, elevated dining experiences, a retro nightclub, and a sky observation lounge for stargazing, you can indulge in some unique onboard moments that can’t be topped.



So, our friends at ROL Cruise have put together some highlights from our four traveller-favourite itineraries aboard this Celebrity Cruises’ ship – each exploring a mixture of destinations across the map.



Oh, and did we mention that every cruise is all-inclusive?

Spain & Portugal

Take a week away from the daily mundane and enjoy this seven-night break peacefully leaving Southampton on June 17, 2023 – all from just £1,069 per person.



After an action-packed day out at sea, dive into the Spanish city of Galician architecture and sweeping ocean views in Vigo. This gorgeous metropolis will give you a taste of the tempting destinations to come such as the classic Portuguese capital of Lisbon – standing proudly with its UNESCO-listed pairing of the Belem Tower overlooking the Jeronimos Monastery.



A more immersive insight into Portuguese culture can be explored in the lesser-visited treasure of Porto. Sitting along the magical Douro River, embark on a journey through time in one of Europe’s oldest towns or sample fine wines on a vino-tasting tour.



Last but certainly not least on this Celebrity Cruises’ itinerary, is the old fishing port of La Coruna. Get ready for a Romanesque assortment of characteristic squares, and a handful of quaint medieval churches calling your name.

Best of Scandinavia

This non-flying escape sets off to a string of absurdly photogenic countries: Norway, Denmark, Sweden, and Estonia – all on a 12-night sailing from £1,669 per person.



As of May 13, 2023, drift into Oslo for a mish-mash of architectural and natural wonders with a cultural centre steeped in museums and the Vigeland Sculpture Park. Also, admire the surrounding Norwegian fjord and woodland scenery that hugs the perimeter of this outstanding city.



Then float into Copenhagen to catch a glimpse of those vibrant wooden houses and the renowned fairy-tale statue of The Little Mermaid. The magic then continues to glow in Stockholm where you could wander into its Swedish neighbour – Gamla Stan old town.



As if it couldn’t get any more picturesque, after a visit to the beach and park capital of Finland, in Helsinki, submerge yourself in enchanting panoramas of Tallinn. Celebrity Silhouette rests here before Skagen so that you can enjoy the cobblestone streets and look up to the striking tower spires that decorate the sunset skyline.

Iceland & Ireland

This 11-night cruise tempts all-around nature enthusiasts and for good reason. But first, foodies will get their bite from a day in Cork. Reputable for its mouth-watering Irish stew and potato pancakes (boxty), make sure you’re wearing a stretchy waistband because it sure is needed when you head down to the open markets with indulgent samples made with some of the freshest produce.



Of course, this city is also known for its gorgeous coastal vistas and its rich history – two elements that can also be discovered in Kirkwall on your next quest. After visiting Orkney Island’s ancient Norse town here and maybe even stopping at the impressive sandstone cathedral, Celebrity Silhouette ship will gracefully glide across the waters into Iceland.



In Reykjavik, celebrate the Icelandic appreciation for arts and culture through its array of galleries and end the day marvelling at the snow-capped backdrop of Mount Esja.



As this cruise departs Southampton on July 13, 2023, you’ll be able to see the summer season's flowering gardens in Akureyri. Whale watching, canyon and waterfall hikes, and soaking in the town’s geothermal pool will also give you a taste of the local culture and landscapes here before heading into tranquillity in Seydisfjordur – all from just £1,559 per person.

Norwegian Fjords

This one-week, no-fly cruise to the Norwegian Fjords is a unique way to spend a summer a little different as of August 18, 2023.



From an unbeatable price of £1,119 per person, float into a string of Norway’s treasured towns – rewarding you with the perfect base to see the fjords cascading waterfalls and rugged mountain scenery blanketed in eye-catching emerald greens and vibrant fruit trees.



With a fascinating Viking and seafaring heritage, step off the ship into Bergen and stroll along its beautiful waterfront bay lined by colourful Bryggen wharf houses.



Next, head to Alesund where you can take advantage of the nearby bucket-list Geirangerfjord – an incredible natural spectacle with some of the most narrow and steepest cliffs and the mesmerising Storfossen waterfall.



This Celebrity Cruises' voyage closes the end of the sailing with two lesser visited Norwegian gems that you’ll be lucky enough to explore with a full day dedicated to each. First up is Molde, decorated in carpets of roses blossoming throughout the city – before entering Kristiansand for family-friendly attractions, walking trails, and more fjord land landscapes.

