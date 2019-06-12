Check what’s included

If you don’t mind what gin goes into your G&T or which red wine accompanies your steak, most drinks packages will probably do the trick. But cruisers with more specific tastes should check the small print carefully. “I like to drink only a certain brand of whisky, and most lines don’t provide it as part of a package, so it works out better value for me to pay as I go,” says veteran cruise passenger Patrick Lemieux, 62, from Bordeaux.

If a limited choice of wines worries you, look out for cruise lines such as Celebrity that offer specially designed packages for wine buffs, allowing them to sample classic and sometimes rare vintages from some of the world’s most famous vineyards.

Another good tip is to check the prices of drinks at the bars on your chosen ship (the cruise line’s website may give these). Then, based on how much you expect to drink, you can work out whether a package will save you money.

“It’s important to be clear about restrictions, too – what is and isn’t covered,” says Justin Stanton, sales and marketing director for Fred Olsen. “Every company will have a range of different packages, including different drinks, and some may include time restrictions, so you have to wait for a specified period before ordering your next drink.” to avoid any hidden costs, be sure to check the cruise ship’s package terms.