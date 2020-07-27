While cruise lines have always maintained strict onboard cleaning and hygiene standards, following Covid-19 they will be introducing even more stringent measures to ensure the health and safety of passengers and crew.

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will be sanitising cabins and public areas with hospital-grade disinfectants, and passengers will be temperature-screened prior to boarding.

Hurtigruten has announced that it will be using UV light on hard surfaces in cabins, galleys and public areas to identify “organic materials invisible to the naked eye”, and Virgin Voyages has announced a partnership with AtmosAir Solutions to introduce an air purification system that sanitises air on board and is claimed to be 99.9 per cent effective against coronavirus. The line adds that it too will employ the UV technology used in hospitals and laboratories to boost its cleaning routines.

All cruise lines will be encouraging guests to wash and disinfect their hands regularly, with additional hand sanitisers and disinfectant wipes available throughout the ship.

Health screenings and medical facilities

Passengers’ health and medical needs have always been a priority for the cruise industry, as pointed out by Andy Harmer, UK and Ireland director of trade body CLIA.

“We already have medical facilities and doctors on board ships,” he says. “We already do pre-screening and we are well used to cleaning and sanitisation, so there were a lot of protocols in place before our voluntary suspension of sailings.”

Nevertheless, new standards are being set in the wake of the Covid crisis, and many lines have introduced screening programmes. Passengers and crew due to sail on Ponant, Paul Gauguin or Nicko Cruises will need to complete health questionnaires before being allowed to board, while the American Queen Steamboat Company has partnered with Ochsner Health of Louisiana to introduce various new procedures, including pre-cruise medical questionnaires and temperature checks.

Both UnCruise Adventures and Variety Cruises will enforce daily temperature checks for crew and passengers, and on some lines, cabins will be set aside in case they are needed for isolation.