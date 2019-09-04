Silver Cloud, the 25-year-old firstborn of Silversea’s now nine-strong fleet, has recently undergone a very glamorous makeover. She’s now one of the most luxurious and spacious ice-class ships around, holding only 254 passengers and hosting them all in bright, ivory-coloured suites, with 80 percent boasting roomy verandas.

She sails to Norway, the Arctic and Antarctica, South America, Africa and Europe, treating guests to bespoke excursions including whale watching and sea kayaking. With some of the highest space to guest ratios around, it’s not hard to see why discerning travellers can’t wait to sail on her.

Fast facts

9 decks

151 cabins (all suites)

4 restaurants

1 pool

254 passengers

212 crew

Restaurants

Perfect for epicurean adventurers, the ship is home to four eateries, from The Restaurant serving local produce sourced in ports to La Dame with its bespoke tasting menus – available for a surcharge of $60. In the middle you’ll find La Grill, serving up lean meats on sizzling lava stones and intimate Italian La Terazza, where you can feast on fresh pasta.

Bar

Expeditions are thirsty work so enjoy some bubbles in the pool bar before heading to Dolce Vita to sip on complimentary cocktails. Fancy a nightcap? You’ll love Connoisseur’s Corner, perfect for nose-diving into tulips of cognac and indulging in cigars that are available to purchase.

Entertainment

As an expedition ship, the entertainment typically happens off deck, but back onboard guests are treated to immersive presentations, lectures and video screenings in the multi-tiered Explorer Lounge. A photo studio is also onboard to give guests the opportunity to develop and print their own memories, and masterclasses in editing, Adobe Lightroom and Photoshop also run.

Cabins

On ultra-luxury Silver Cloud all 151 light and airy cabins are suites, boasting marble and wood finishes with panoramic ocean views, perfect for seeing the local wildlife. These range from entry-level 240 ft² Vista Suites all the way up to one- and two-bedroom Owner’s Suites – bigger than your average city apartment.

Adventure

Sailing on Silver Cloud is all about adventure, and the ship has 18 zodiacs, 10 kayaks and a long list of intrepid excursions. These include special kayaking missions to experience the wild of the Arctic in silence, meeting the owners of Vigur Island to learn about Eider Duck farming and visiting the archaeological remains of the Huaca of the Sun.

Spa/Gym

Keep fit at sea in the ship’s state-of-the-art fitness centre, where trainers run free classes in aerobics, yoga, Pilates and circuit training, along with personal training at an additional cost. You can then recover in the Zagara Beauty Spa, home to saunas, steam rooms and offering revitalising therapies like facials, body wraps and massages.

Pool

Gaze upon icebergs from the bubbling warm waters of Silver Cloud’s whirlpools or relax in the turquoise pool – heated in cooler climates and kept refreshingly cool during warmer voyages. Chaise lounges and a pool bar also surround the waters, so you can relax poolside with your favourite drink in hand.

