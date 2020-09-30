1. Princess Cruises’ Ocean Medallion

One of the most advanced pieces of kit in the cruise industry currently, the 10p-sized Ocean Medallion packs an impressive array of features into its tiny dimensions. Replacing the traditional cruise card, not only is it a wearable device (so you can’t lose it), it’s also an app and a service that provides faster internet connection. With your medallion linked up to your smartphone, you can place orders remotely, locate friends and family on the ship using GPS, and book excursions and restaurants.

Unlocking your stateroom door as you approach, and allowing for contactless orders, Ocean Medallion is timely technology in a post-Covid world, eliminating touchpoints, queuing and contact with crew.

2. Intelligent wristbands

Passengers travelling on six of MSC’s newest megaships will get to experience the cruise line’s smart wristband, MSC for Me. Operating through an app and available before and during the cruise, the wristband connects passengers with crew and the ship, offering an impressive array of benefits and services. There’s MSC for Me Chat, allowing guests to message each other directly without the need for wi-fi, and a friends-and-family locator that should prove especially handy for keeping tabs on the kids.

Other useful features include a ‘what to eat’ guide, filled with destination-inspired dishes to try, and a function to book excursions and restaurant tables remotely.

Offering similar benefits and already familiar to Royal Caribbean cruisers, the line’s WOWband is a ready-to-wear, water-resistant wristband that looks like a watch strap. It works using radio frequency technology and allows guests to unlock stateroom doors without a keycard (suite guests can also unlock exclusive lounges). Another huge bonus is being able to make touchless purchases at the ship’s bars and shops, limiting contact with crew and avoiding queues.

3. Selfie recognition