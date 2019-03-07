Find the perfect Danube river cruise deal for you with these exclusive cruise offers

The Danube is an imposing river for the uninitiated – measuring in at 2,850km of fascinating countryside, magnificent cities and stunning scenery – it can be difficult to know where to start.

The good news is that there’s no wrong answer. No matter which part of it you sail on – and the time-rich can cruise along the whole thing – you’ll be guaranteed a fantastic holiday.

Magnificent capital cities, medieval winemaking villages and idyllic landscapes: it’s no wonder these river cruises are among the most popular river cruise holidays.

Rising in Germany’s mountainous Black Forest, this famous river winds through nine more countries before meeting the Black Sea.

A cruise along the Danube is the perfect way to experience four fascinating capital cities – Vienna, Bratislava, Budapest and Belgrade – home to beautiful architecture, extraordinary history and inspiration for a series of musical impresarios.

