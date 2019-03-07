Explore these Rhine river cruise deals from Avalon Waterways

Whether it’s your first or your fifth river cruise, there’s no denying that this laid back and relaxing form of travel allows you to see Europe from a different perspective.

And when it comes to famous European rivers – they don’t come much finer than the Rhine.

Cutting deeply into mountains and winding its way through rolling hillsides, dramatic rocky gorges and past pretty Old World villages, the Rhine river is a romantic’s dream.

Springing from a lake in the Swiss Alps, it charts a scenic course to the North Sea, lighting up some of Europe’s most captivating sights and customs.

With beautiful scenery and enriching surprises around every turn, a journey along the Rhine is an unforgettable voyage into the heart of Europe.

With beautiful scenery and enriching surprises around every turn, a journey along the Rhine is an unforgettable voyage into the heart of Europe.