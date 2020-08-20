A luxury cruise is a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, with Michelin-quality dining, superlative surroundings and five-star service to rival The Ritz – and if there was ever a time to book a luxury cruise, it’s now.

Making booking a luxury cruise easier than ever, the Cruise Village has launched its own Platinum Collection – a specialised area on its website dedicated to both luxury ocean and river cruising.

A fourth-generation family business with over 61 years of experience, the Cruise Village offers award-winning customer service and is one of the fastest-growing travel businesses in the UK.

Now, its cruise experts are turning their attention to providing an elite cruise booking experience, looking after guests from the moment they enquire to the moment they step on board the ship.

The new Platinum Collection area is dedicated entirely to luxury cruises, featuring some of the most renowned and deluxe cruise lines in the world.

Making sure you have the most relaxing luxury cruise possible, Cruise Village’s service means you don’t have to worry about your cruise bar bill or tipping the crew for their outstanding service, as everything is taken care of before boarding.

From enquiry to embarkation, clients will be looked after by just one luxury cruise expert, building a strong and trusting relationship. The cruise expert will assist with the initial cruise booking, flight upgrades, restaurants and excursion reservations.

Enhancing your luxury cruise and offering a truly once-in-a-lifetime adventure, Cruise Village can even tailor your trip completely to you, adding pre- or post-cruise bespoke hotel packages, tours, private transfers and more.

When it comes to ocean cruising, The Cruise Village offers sailings on Regent Seven Seas, Crystal Cruises, Seabourn, Silversea, SeaDream Yacht Club, Scenic Ocean Cruises, along with brand new cruise line, Tradewind Voyages.

On the rivers, clients can book elegant cruises on the likes of Crystal River Cruises, Scenic River Cruises, Uniworld, APT and AmaWaterways.

The Cruise Village’s Platinum Collection also offers cruises on premium lines like Viking Cruises, Azamara and Oceania Cruises.

Cruise Village’s team are even able to offer first-hand guidance and recommendations, having sailed on the likes of Azamara and Regent Seven Seas Cruises themselves.

In a world post-Covid 19, luxury cruising is more appealing than ever – and not just because of the elite and uber-relaxing experience.

Luxury cruise lines offer smaller ships with fewer guests, meaning more space for social distancing and no long queues to embark and disembark the vessel.

To book a luxury ocean or river cruise with the help of an expert, trustworthy team, head to the Cruise Village’s Platinum Collection.