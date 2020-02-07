Whether it be exploring far-flung destinations, sipping champagne at sunset, or simply savouring an intimate, candlelit dinner for two, it’s no wonder that cruising is among the most romantic of holidays. Offering the chance to make memories that will last a lifetime, cruising provides ample opportunity to rekindle the romance and show your partner how much you love them.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner and so many romantic cruises on offer, we’re here to help with a dose of inspiration. So, here’s our round-up of the best cruises for couples seeking romance, along with some of the hottest destinations to visit this year.

A Night in the Limelight – P&O Cruises

Is there anything more romantic than dinner for two, set in sumptuous surroundings. An evening in The Limelight Club on P&O Cruises’ Britannia, and new ship Iona, is sure to give you a night to remember. Relish in the most exquisite cuisine as you enjoy live entertainment in this intimate and relaxed cabaret venue. However, if you’ve only got eyes for each other, then a visit to The Epicurean is sure to delight. P&O Cruises classic, yet contemporary fine dining restaurant provides the perfect location to enjoy your own company.

P&O Cruises 14-night Caribbean cruise aboard Britannia, departing February 2020, from £1349pp, pocruises.com

Movies Under the Stars – Princess Cruises

A Princess Cruises signature, Movies Under the Stars lets you cosy up with your partner under a tartan fleece blanket as you get set to enjoy a blockbuster film in the company of your most favourite person. Munch away on freshly popped popcorn or delicious cookies as the stars twinkle above and the moon glistens on the ocean.

Princess Cruises 5-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway aboard Royal Princess, departing February 2020, from £349pp excluding flights, princess.com

Indulgence for Two – Celebrity Cruises

If a day of indulgence and pampering is on the agenda, then look no further than a spa day for two with Celebrity Cruises. Relax the mind, body and soul with a couples’ massage, before enjoying a selection of relaxation areas including the adult-only Solarium and The Persian Garden, which features heated stone beds and a range of refreshing steam and shower experiences. Why not upgrade to ultimate bliss by booking an AquaClass Stateroom and add perfect serenity to your entire cruise?

12-night New Zealand itinerary aboard Celebrity Solstice, departing February 2020, from £829pp excluding flights, celebritycruises.com

An Adrenaline Rush Romance – Royal Caribbean

For the more adventurous lovers out there, Royal Caribbean has just the ticket. With waterslides, ziplines, rock walls and more, there isn’t any need to step ashore when searching for that adrenaline rush. Couples in search of thrilling ways to make memories with their loved one won’t be disappointed by what Royal has to offer.

Royal Caribbean 7-night Western Caribbean cruise aboard Oasis of the Seas, departing February 2020, from £757pp excluding flights, royalcaribbean.com

An Adult Only Affair – Viking Ocean Cruises

If you’re worried about kids spoiling the moment, then an adult-only cruise is undoubtedly the way to go. And while there are several cruise lines which offer adult-only sailings, for those seeking a little more luxury and space, Viking’s award-winning fleet has a lot to offer. With serene Scandinavian spaces, all-veranda staterooms, and a passenger count of under 950, there are plenty of idyllic spaces to cuddle up and watch the world sail by.

Viking 8-day Caribbean cruise aboard Viking Sky, departing February 2020, from £2690pp, vikingcruises.co.uk

Top romantic destinations to cruise to

Hawaii Paradise

It’s not difficult to see why so many couples choose to cruise the Hawaiian Islands when heading off on a romantic holiday. Turquoise lagoons, misty, volcanic mountains, hidden waterfalls and black sandy beaches, there are plenty of secluded spots to explore together and share a romantic moment or two.

Princess Cruises 15-day Hawaiian Islands cruise aboard Star Princess, departing February 2020, from £999pp, excluding flights, princess.com

Alaskan Delights

Perhaps a wild card in some eyes, and one that may have to wait until summer, Alaska offers the perfect combination of awe and adventure and is among the most stunning, and dramatic, landscapes on Earth. Ideal for those looking for something a little different, snuggle close together as you sail through Glacier Bay, explore the quiet lakes and rugged mountainous terrain, and marvel at the scenery that unfolds before you. Don’t be fooled by its icy exterior, Alaska will leave you full of love and wanting more.

Cunard 10-night cruise aboard Queen Elizabeth, departing July 2020, from £899pp, excluding flights, cunard.com

Caribbean Treasures

Cocktails on the golden sands, surrounded by crystal clear waters and palm trees swaying in the gentle sea breeze, the Caribbean is one of the most popular destinations for those in search of romance. Moreover, with numerous gorgeous beaches from which to choose, and a touch of research, you’re sure to find a treasure of a location to serenade your better half.

Marella Cruises 7-night Caribbean adventure aboard the adult-only Marella Explorer 2, departing February 2020, from £1102pp, tui.co.uk