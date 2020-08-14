Marella Cruises, like most of the cruise industry, has currently suspended operations due to Covid-19.

However, the Tui-owned cruise line is working hard to ensure its ships are the safest they can possibly be when they return to operation.

Marella has currently suspended its operations until 1 October 2020, and in the meantime has been working on a number of new health and safety procedures to protect passengers and crew.

Before boarding, passengers will have to complete a series of health checks, which include a health questionnaire and having their temperature taken upon embarkation.

Boarding will be staggered to reduce the risk of long queues, and luggage will also be disinfected before being taken to cabins.

On board, passengers will be required to use face masks in certain areas and also ashore on excursions, where social distancing isn’t possible.

To make sure social distancing is best practiced, Marella’s fleet of five ocean ships will operate at a reduced capacity.

A one-way system will operate on the ship and all public bathrooms and passengers’ cabins will be regularly deep cleaned, along with more sanitisation stations installed on the ships.

Guests will be pleased to learn that the buffet will still exist, but it will just be served to you directly by waiting staff. Social distancing will also be in place in the ships’ theatres and on their sun decks.

Lastly, the cruise line will operate what it’s calling ‘quarantine-free’ cruises, meaning it will not sail to any ports of countries which require any quarantine time.

Those travelling to their cruise on a Tui flight will also have a host of new health and safety measures.

For some countries, passengers will be asked to fill out a Passenger Locator Form, so the airline and authorities can contact you if you have been near someone infected.

Cruisers will also be encouraged to check-in online and use self-service luggage points at airports, eliminating any contact with staff. Of course, a face mask is also required on the plane and in airports.

Marella Cruises is due to resume its operations on 1 October 2020.