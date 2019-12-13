We at World of Cruising have been loving the new series of Cruising with Jane McDonald and can bearly wait to find out where the Queen of Cruise will be voyaging to next.

Fortunately, we don’t have to wait, as river cruise and tour operator APT has revealed that Jane McDonald will be exploring the delights of eastern Europe in her latest episode airing tomorrow evening (13 December), travelling on the cruise line’s eight-day Balkan Gems Luxury River Cruise.

This marks Jane’s first cruise with APT and it commences with an exclusive Signature Experience, which will see her follow in the footsteps of Austrian royalty aboard the Grand Empress steam train.

After visiting the magnificent Gödöllő Palace, Jane boards APT’s luxury river ship for a cruise from Budapest to Bucharest. For the final part of her trip, Jane adds on a land extension to Brasov and pays a visit to the famous Bran Castle.

Paul Melinis, APT’s managing director for the UK and Europe, commented: “It was our pleasure to host Jane on one of APT’s Balkan river cruises, taking her through magnificent countries in central Europe such as Serbia and Romania along the lower Danube. As a region which is steeped in rich modern history entwined with extraordinary natural beauty, it’s certainly going to inspire people to cruise into this lesser travelled part of Europe.”

You can tune in to catch the latest episode of Cruising with Jane McDonald on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 13 December.

Guests can follow in Jane’s footsteps on APT’s Luxury 8-day Balkan Gems river cruise, prices start from £2,895pp twin share departing 2 October 2020.

Visit aptouring.co.uk/jane for more information.