Last Friday we rejoiced with the return of our favourite BAFTA-winning travel show, Cruising with Jane McDonald, which is back for a new four-part series on Channel 5.

Last week, Jane delighted us with a ten-day Great Lakes and French Canada cruise with Victory Cruise Lines, stopping at the likes of Cleveland, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Quebec City and Port Weller, along the way.

This week, the Queen of Cruise returns to our screens, but this time she is being hosted by Oceania Cruises on a voyage from Rome to Malaga.

The cruise line hosted Jane on board its luxurious 1,250-guest ship, Marina, earlier this year, and the episode charts her exciting voyage aboard the vessel, which will be undergoing a multi-million dollar ‘re-inspiration’ next year, as part of the company’s ambitious OceaniaNEXT programme.

Senior vice president and managing director, EMEA of Oceania Cruises, Bernard Carter, commented:

“We are delighted to have this fantastic opportunity to showcase the incredible Oceania Cruises experience to a national TV audience. It was a pleasure to host Jane on board Marina, and we are thrilled she had such a great time, both on board and exploring ashore.

“We at Oceania Cruises take pride in offering the finest cuisine at sea, and this programme really highlights the incredible epicurean experiences available both on board our ships, and in the different destinations we visit.”

Following in Jane’s footsteps, British cruise guests can be among the first people to enjoy Oceania Cruises’ Marina next summer following her revamp, with sailings taking place from Southampton to the Mediterranean or around the British Isles in June and July 2020.

On-board enhancements include an all-new coffee bar area, new lounge on deck 14 boasting sweeping sea-views, and a Victoria Arduino espresso machine – dubbed the “Rolls Royce of Coffee”.

Marina’s 200 Concierge and 244 Veranda staterooms, along with the 124 Penthouse Suites, have also been updated with new soft furnishings and carpeting.

Oceania Cruises is also launching no-fly European voyages on Marina in 2020. Setting sail from Southampton, the ship will visit iconic ports renowned for their epicurean delights.

Carter added: “Itineraries beginning and ending in Southampton are perennially popular with our British customers. Without the bother of flying, having to negotiate airports, or worrying about luggage limitations, a Southampton departure means your holiday starts sooner!”

Episode two of Cruising with Jane McDonald, ‘The Mediterranean Riviera’, airs on Friday 6 December at 9pm.

Visit oceaniacruises.com for more information on its ships and itineraries.