Cruising with Jane McDonald is back for a sixth series tonight, and we can’t wait to get our fix of the Queen of Cruise’s latest adventures.

In a nod towards ABTA Travel Trends hottest destinations for 2020, Jane is cruising around Chicago and Lake Michigan on board small ship cruise line, Victory Cruise Lines.

Sailing on M/V Victory II, represented by Light Blue Travel in the UK, Jane gets stuck into a ten-day Great Lakes and French Canada cruise, boarding in Detroit, Michigan and then cruising Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

She then cruises up the scenic St Lawrence River, disembarking in Montreal, Quebec.

During the show, viewers will also see Jane stop at Cleveland, Ohio; Toronto, Ontario; Quebec City and Port Weller, the stop for Niagara Falls.

A highlight for Jane and the passengers, the show shows the group taking a boat tour under the famous Horseshoe Falls – followed by a 670-metre zip wire excursion into the gorge towards the base of the falls.

A change from some of the mega-ships Jane has cruised on, Victory II carries just 202 passengers, an elegant boutique cruise ship and one of two identical Victory Cruise Lines vessels.

Other itineraries on the pint-sized vessel cover all five Great Lakes – Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario, along with the Canadian Maritimes.

“It was a huge pleasure to host Jane McDonald and Channel 5’s ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald’ film crew on board Victory Cruise Lines’ Victory II small ship last July,” said Light Blue Travel’s managing director Rupert Thomson.

“Demand for US cruising, be it river, lake or ocean, is increasing from the UK and European cruise markets, especially from cruisers who have experienced European cruises and are looking for new destinations and adventures!”

Owned by American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines operates in the UK through Light Blue Travel, with a 10-days Great Lakes Masterpiece voyage from Toronto to Chicago from £4,595.

Cruising with Jane McDonald airs tonight (29 November) on Channel 5 at 9pm.