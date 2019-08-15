If you’re anything like us, then this well-below-par British ‘summer’ will be making you think about next cruise holiday, and getting as far away from Britain as possible to exotic destinations and sun-drenched shores.

Scarily not too far away, Crystal Cruises has announced its full roster of cruise itineraries for 2022 aboard Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity, journeying to 219 destinations across 83 countries.

Sailing 67 individual itineraries ranging from seven to 19 nights, Crystal Symphony will sail the fascinating and far-reaching shores of the Asia Pacific, Europe and the Arabian Peninsula, visiting Indonesia’s Buddhist Borobudur and Hindu Prambanan temples.

Crystal Serenity will sail North and Central America, Hawaii and the Caribbean, offering autumn and winter sailings through the Panama Canal and Costa Rica.

Along with seven to 19-night sailings, there will also be 21-day Grand Journey combination voyages, and a World Cruise with five options for embarkation and disembarkation, ranging from 86-166 nights.

Answering our cruise planning dreams, Crystal’s 2022 itineraries will also explore some of the world’s greatest wonders, visiting 157 UNESCO World Heritage Sites across the year, including Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay, Sicily’s Mount Etna and Medici Villas and Gardens in Tuscany.

Giving cruisers even more of an excuse to get booking, sailings will also glance access into world-famous events, including overnight stays in Edinburgh for the Military Tattoo, and Monte Carlo for the Monaco Grand Prix.

A seven to 11-night return cruise to Alaska aboard Crystal Serenity is on the cards, sailing through the Icy Strait Point, Ketchikan, Skagway, the Inside Passage and Tracy Arm Fjord.

The 2022 season will also see the addition of five maiden calls, visiting Le Lavandou in France, Jamaica’s Port Royal, Marina di Carrara in Italy, Bali’s Celukan Bawang and Galle, Sri Lanka.

The most spectacular voyage of all, of course, is the World Cruise, and 2022’s Myths, Marvels & Monuments: A Cultural Mosaic cruise will mark the line’s 27th annual World Cruise, exploring the Panama Canal, Hawaii, Oceania, Indonesia, Stir Lanka, the Middle East, Greece and the French Riviera.

“With the roll-out of our 2022 Ocean voyages, guests now have nearly three and a half years of sailings to choose from,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “Giving them tremendous flexibility and options to plan,” he added.

“We understand that many travellers prefer to plan their holidays far in advance, and by offering such comprehensive options and compelling ‘Book Now Savings’ for those who book early, we can accommodate their wishes at the best possible value.”

If, like us, you’re looking out the window and dreaming of booking onto a Crystal cruise, head to crystalcruises.co.uk.