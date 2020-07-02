After months of lockdown and gazing forlornly at the same four corners of our homes, the thought of a luxury Caribbean cruise holiday may seem like a dream. But that dream could be a lot more achievable than you think…

Known for their uber-luxurious six-star cruises around some of the world’s most beautiful destinations, Crystal Cruises has launched what could well be the best way to cruise to, or even visit, the Caribbean in 2020.

The trusted luxury line is giving travellers the chance to get back to the things they love (sun, cruising and travel), by offering a series of select voyages for late 2020 sailing around the superlative waters of the Caribbean – from just £1,314 per person.

Whisking guests away to the land of reggae, reefs and relaxation, Crystal Serenity will sail two fantastic seven-day itineraries during October and November, between Puerto Rico’s San Juan and Miami.

‘Sunkissed Chic’ will sail from Miami to San Juan, stopping at glamorous beachy destinations like Antigua, St. Barts and St. Maarten. Sailings will leave Miami on 1, 15 and 29 October 2020.

The second, ‘Tropical Interlude’, will sail from San Juan to Miami, visiting verdant rainforest and snorkelling hotspots. The cruise calls at Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Costa Maya in Mexico, and both cruises start at just £1,314 per guest.

This incredible deal is all down to Crystal’s new Simply the Best offer, which tempts wanderlusting, would-be passengers with attractive all-inclusive fares.

The fare also includes $250 ‘As You Wish’ shipboard credit per stateroom, a reduced deposit of £76 per guest, and a relaxed final payment due just 70 days before the sailing.

Guests are also guaranteed the best available suite or stateroom at the time of booking and solo fares are also charged at just 125 per cent – so there’s no need to wait around any longer for the perfect travel partner.

What’s more, passengers booking before 31 July 2020 can also benefit from Crystal’s ‘Crystal Confidence’ and ‘Crystal Voyage Assurance’ policies.

These policies offer relaxed cancellation and final payment policies and provide guests with enhanced travel protection in the event of unforeseen circumstances – imperative during these uncertain times.

With this assurance, passengers will get a 100 per cent refund if embarkation or disembarkation ports are changed, or if more than 30 per cent of the itinerary is altered

So, what does all-inclusive on Crystal Cruises really mean? The truth is sailing on Crystal Serenity is like nothing else, and passengers are treated to perks like open bars and lounges with complimentary fine wines and spirits, and Michelin-inspired dining – with up to 11 venues on board.

Delivering incredible luxury, Crystal passengers also receive 24-hour in-suite dining, the chance to dine in establishments such as Chef Nobu’s own Umi Uma Asian-fusion restaurant, excursions and entertainment and unlimited wi-fi and prepaid gratuities.

In between Caribbean island-hopping, guests can wine, dine, sunbathe and unwind on Crystal Serenity’s pristine and spacious decks, with the ship boasting one of the highest space-to-guest ratios in the world.

Now, with Crystal Voyage Assurance, there’s no reason not to book, and travellers can finally book their dream Caribbean cruise with absolute peace of mind.

To book your dream 2020 luxury Caribbean cruise, head to the Crystal Cruises website.