Crystal Cruises has only got us waving our jazz hands in utter excitement, announcing that it is adding a host of Broadway-themed itineraries to its 2020 voyage line-up.

After great feedback from its guests, the luxury cruise line is bringing back these… ahem, wicked, sailings, with 10 journeys on both Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity.

During the sailings, the luxury vessels will welcome Broadway stars to their at-sea stages, and on some sailings also host choreographers, directors, costume designers and other professionals from the glittering musical world.

The new itineraries are part of Crystal’s partnership with multi-Tony Award-winning producer Kevin McCollum, whose list of impressive stage and theatre credits includes Rent, Motown: The Musical, West Side Story, In the Heights, Something Rotten! and the upcoming stage musical adaptations of Mrs Doubtfire and The Devil Wears Prada.

Kevin and his team actually debuted two original songs from Mrs Doubtfire aboard Crystal Serenity earlier this year.

The special sailings will run throughout 2020, beginning on Crystal Symphony on 5 January and Crystal Serenity on 22 May. They will run up until 11 October on Symphony and 23 December on Serenity.

During the voyages, guests will enjoy elaborate stage productions, solo acts, Q&A sessions and entertaining presentations from special guests.

“The calibre of talent and star power featured on Crystal on Broadway voyages is truly impressive and we are happy to offer guests the world-class entertainment of Broadway no matter where in the world they are,” said Keith Cox, Crystal’s vice president of entertainment.

“The performers and insiders that grace our stages for these programmes are true experts in their field, with stories and perspectives that are as entertaining as their performances and presentations.”

Destinations visited on the Broadway-themed sailings include New York, San Diego, Barcelona, Miami, San Juan, Edinburgh and Amsterdam.

To book yourself onto one of these spectacular sailings, head to crystalcruises.co.uk.