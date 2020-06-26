World of Cruising Magazine

The thought of splashing out in the current climate probably doesn’t seem like the most prudent idea, particularly on travel, which still has a dark cloud of uncertainty hanging over it in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

And yet, with luxury cruise lines, hotels and airlines all now releasing some of their best value deals to lure travellers back for 2021, there couldn’t be a much better time to reach for your credit cards and take the plunge.

Case in point is Crystal River Cruises. Europe’s only all-suite, all-balcony luxury river cruise line is offering travellers an enticing opportunity to plan for next year with its new Advanced Purchase Savings programme.

Crystal River Cruises is offering an exclusive, non-refundable fare of £2,974 per guest for the best available suite at the time of reservation on more than 70 river sailings from March through December 2021.

Representing a saving of up to 50 per cent, guests now have the chance to secure a luxury cruise for a fraction of the usual price.

What’s more, given the ongoing uncertainty post-Covid-19, the cruise line is giving guests who book the flexibility of changing their travel dates should anything go awry.

With all of Crystal’s River Cruises’ fleet being all-suite and with every category positioned above the waterline, guests are promised luxurious accommodation.

All elegantly appointed suites feature panoramic balcony windows for breathtaking views, along with king-sized beds, Caudalie amenities, robes and slippers, and wall-mounted flat-screen HD TVs. Walk-in closets and dual vanity bathrooms are also featured in most categories.

Those concerned about the implications of social distancing on a cruise holiday needn’t worry as Crystal’s new-build river vessels have been designed with an intentional focus on maximising personal and public spaces throughout their 135-metre hulls (a size typically designed to accommodate twice the number of guests).

Accommodating just 106 guests and offering nearly double the space per person than ships of a similar size, Crystal’s river cruise ships can more readily adapt to social distancing measures than some other cruise lines carrying many more passengers with less space.

Furthermore, Crystal has said that it is currently developing new procedures and policies that will support all public health and regulatory requirements, details of which will be announced shortly.

Butler service is another of the many perks passengers can expect on board one of Crystal’s luxurious river cruise ships. Catering to guests every whim, this is the ultimate luxury for those who have been slaving away at home during lockdown.

This attentive, personalised service onboard a Crystal river cruise is coupled with exceptional food that is deserving of a Michelin star. Standout eateries onboard include the elegant Waterside Restaurant and the exclusive Vintage Room.

Whether you prefer to waltz down the Rhine on Crystal Bach or dance down the Danube on Crystal Debussy, there are a host of 2021 itineraries from which to choose as part of Crystal’s best available programme.

The 10 unique, seven-night river sailings include Romantic Rhine, Legendary Rhine, Delightful Danube, Danube Serenade, Tulips & Windmills, Christmas Time on the Rhine and Delightful Danube Christmas.

Visit crystalcruises.co.uk for more information.