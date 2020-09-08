Cunard, the luxury British cruise line, has announced a new classic world cruise aboard its iconic flagship Queen Mary 2.

Sailing for 104 nights all around the world, the cruise will depart in 2022 and sail to the likes of Greece, Dubai, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Australia and Bali, Abu Dhabi, Oman, Italy and Portugal.

The illustrious British liner will also sail through the Suez Canal, an experience that will take place on both the outbound and return journey.

The announcement comes as good news for the Carnival Corporation-owned cruise line, after Cunard recently announced the voluntary suspension of its operations until 2021.

Tickets for the enticing 2022 world cruise go on sale today, with prices for an inside stateroom for the entire 104-night voyage from just £11,499 per person.

“Our guests have told us they want memorable destinations which combine intrinsic glamour and heritage,” said Cunard president, Simon Palethorpe. “This unique programme spans 16 countries, offering a combined 33 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, which we hope will combine the perfect blend of exploration on shore and relaxation on board.”

The 104-night voyage sets sail from Southampton on January 10th 2022 and returns on April 24th 2022.

Along with stops around the world, the ship will also make overnight stays in Haifa, Dubai, Hong Kong, Sydney and Singapore, giving guests more time to explore and get to know each city.

“This 104-night voyage can be split into six sectors and booked individually, which is tailored to those who want to fully immerse themselves in the Cunard experience for just a portion of the journey,” Palethorpe continued.

“It truly is the ultimate exploration of east meets west experienced from the magnificent setting of the world’s only ocean liner, the Queen Mary 2.

“Guests on board will be able to take advantage of a multitude of luxurious offerings whether they want to be entertained, learn something new, get active or simply relax, while the ambience throughout the ship is warm, friendly and inclusive.”

Those passengers lucky enough to sail the full World Voyage will be welcomed on board with a glittering reception, have use of a private lounge, attend a gala event ashore and will have daily gratuities included in their fare.

