Making its Three Queens even more appealing to discerning and culture-loving travellers, Cunard has launched a new partnership with Mayfair-based gallery Claredon Fine Art, instating an artist in residence on board its legendary ocean liners.

Refining the art connoisseurs travel experience, the line has appointed Sherree Valentine Daines to sail Cunard’s Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, bridging the gap between travel and art, and allowing guests to immerse themselves in all things creative.

During her time at sea, Sherree will host live painting demonstrations, an ‘audience with Sherree Valentine Daines’ talk and a book signing event. Back at London’s Claredon Fine Art Gallery, a bespoke original painting marking the collaboration will be unveiled, along with a series of exclusive cocktail functions.

The newly-appointed artist in residence will make her inaugural appearance in the role on board Queen Victoria this September, giving guests a first-hand look into the glamorous art world, with Sherree also hosting dinner tables for the captain and VIP guests.

Dubbed as the ‘face of modern British Impressionism’, Sherree is also known as the ‘artist to the stars’, having painted Joanne Lumley, Lord Sebastian Coe, Sir Michael Parkinson, Dame Very Lynn and rugby star Jonny Wilkinson.

She was recently commissioned by the organisers of the Queen’s 90th birthday celebrations to product a painting as a gift for Her Majesty, and has had her works exhibited in the Tate Gallery, the Barbican and the Royal Society of British Painters.

With her works set to be displayed on Cunard’s iconic Three Queens, the line’s vice president brand and product, Lee Powell, said: “It’s a great honour to launch this prestigious relationship with one of Britain’s leading impressionist artists, Sherree Valentine-Daines.

“As artist in residence, guests will have the opportunity to meet Sherree and witness her create new work live on board, adding a unique and fascinating new dimension to a Cunard voyage.”

“We are delighted that Sherree Valentine Daines has been hand-selected as the official Artist in Residence for Cunard,’ said Helen Swaby, CEO of Claredon Fine Art. ‘As one of the foremost Impressionist artists of her generation, Sherree’s artwork has long delighted her collectors in the UK and all over the world.

“This represents a unique opportunity for guests on board Cunard to meet Sherree, experience one of her rare live painting demonstrations, and gain a real insight into her life and work.

“The artwork that she creates during her sailings will become part of the Cunard legacy and will cement Sherree’s position as the ‘Face of Modern British Impressionism’ for years to come.”

Sherree’s Cunard debut will take place on Queen Victoria from 3-6 September 2019 (voyage V921), before being offered on Queen Elizabeth from 1-4 October (Q926) and finally Queen Mary 2 (M017) between 7-14 June 2020, cunard.com