Few people know the icy, white landscapes of Alaska better than Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE, and it looks like the legendary explorer will be sharing his insight with lucky Cunard passengers next year.

Taking to the high seas in 2020, Sir Ranulph will be appearing as the headline speaker on Queen Elizabeth, also joined by Kenton Cool, one of the world’s leading alpine and high-altitude climbers, who has climbed Mount Everest a staggering 14 times.

While onboard the iconic ocean liner, Sir Ranulph will headline a series of engaging lectures and share his own personal insights, as Queen Elizabeth sails through Alaska’s waters.

The explorer has also climbed Mount Everest as well as the North Face of the Tiger in the Bernese Alps, guided by co-speaker Kenton Cool and raising £18.3 million for charity.

Kenton has also guided Sir Ranulph on his Everest expedition in 2009, holding the title of being the first person in history to climb all three Everest peak, in just one climb. Joining Sir Ranulph, Kenton will also be sharing his experience with Queen Elizabeth passengers.

Sir Ranulph will be the first of Cunard’s guest speakers onboard the ship between Vancouver and Juneau, 2-4 June 2020, and Kenton Cool will joining the ship from 12 June to 2 July.

‘Cunard has long been associated with a world-class enrichment programme that offers guests exclusive access to some of the most revered and inspirational speakers,’ said Lee Powell, Vice President brand and product of Cunard.

‘As we enter our 180th year in 2020, we are excited about this partnership with Sir Ranulph Fiennes and Kenton Cool; undoubtedly two of the finest outdoor record achievers in living memory.

What could be more fitting than hearing unique first-hand perspectives from the world’s most experienced explorers whilst sailing Alaska aboard Cunard’s majestic Queen Elizabeth and taking in the awe-inspiring natural backdrops of Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier.’

During the exciting voyage to Alaska, Cunard will visit the magnificent Glacier Bay and Hubbard Glacier, with guests having the opportunity to have full days out in Ketchikan, Victoria, Juneau, Skagway.

cunard.com